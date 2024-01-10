BTS’ V ‘walks straight out of Anime’ on Harper's Bazaar magazine cover

Kim Taehyung, aka BTS' V, ignited social media with Harper's Bazaar Korea's February cover teasers, and now the full reveal is here! Three stunning covers showcase his magical aura, hinting at the exclusive content inside. The teasers left fans breathless, and now the full artwork is unveiled, tantalizing them with a glimpse into V's beautiful world. Harper's Bazaar Korea February cover(Harper's Bazaar)

Harper's Bazaar Korea features BTS V in the February issue

Kim Taehyung has now graced the covers of the leading fashion magazines in Korea, including Vogue Korea, Elle Korea, Harper’s Bazaar Korea, and W Korea. Harper's Bazaar Korea's February edition is set to be a treat for the eyes. This special feature will give a peek into V's diverse personality, going beyond music and fashion to offer a glimpse into his world.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Netflix US February 2024 releases: UFO-inspired The Last Prophet to Love is Blind Season 6 and more

Dropping cryptic clues the magazine earlier played "Who's that?" with their cover, leaving fans scrambling to solve the puzzle. The answer? Fans dissected every clue, and the Layover singer emerged as the ultimate cover boy. The cover is a part of a special ‘Blue Dragon year February issue.’

Also read: BLACKPINKs Lisa likely to make Hollywood debut with famous TV series franchise: Report

The abovementioned outlet captioned their post as “SEA YOU AGAIN. The sea and the ever more brilliantly shining cover of Korea's February issue is BTS's V (V) . Meet the beautiful Taehyung Kim with an unrivaled presence in front of the camera before enlisting."

Bare and beautiful, V opens the issue bathed in Celine luxury. Next, he layers on the allure going shirtless and decked up in glittering jewels. The final scene showcases a V on a throne, excluding a magical aura in a sapphire-themed setting.

The Winter Bear singer who is currently enrolled in the mandatory military service of South Korea, sent the whole fandom into a tizzy moment. A fan wrote “I'm staring and I’m still speechless. Kim Taehyung, how can you even be real!”, another said “This particular look by Kim Taehyung has such anime character vibes”, “Kim Taehyung currently occupies 4 spots of the Top 10 Worldwide trends.”

BTS’ V's recent activities

BTS V, the fourth member to enlist in the military with RM, marked his solo era with the release of the full-fledged album Layover. Showcasing V's soulful vocals, the album delves into a more mature, R&B-influenced sound compared to his previous solo endeavors. Layover exudes a laid-back, nostalgic vibe, featuring smooth melodies and introspective lyrics.