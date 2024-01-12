RodeoHouston 2024 full concert lineup: Jonas Brother, Blake Shelton, 50 Cent and more

The 2024 RodeoHouston is gearing up for another epic season, and the star-studded lineup is sure to have your boots stomping and hats twirling. From pop sensations like the Jonas Brothers to hip-hop heavyweights like 50 Cent, get ready for a genre-bending musical rodeo that promises something for everyone. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the biggest annual event in Houston, will feature renowned artists making a comeback to the lineup, including Luke Bryan (marking his tenth appearance), Brad Paisley, Hank Williams, Jr., Zac Brown Band, and for KING + COUNTRY. Jonas Brothers (FilmMagic for iHeartMedia)

RodeoHouston 2024 full concert lineup

This year, alongside longtime favorites, the lineup welcomes a diverse pack of newcomers ready to set the stage ablaze. Country music royalty Blake Shelton will kickstart the festivities on February 27th, paving the way for a diverse lineup that includes Grammy-winner Carly Pearce, tour-launching stars HARDY and Lainey Wilson, and rising talents Oliver Anthony and Whiskey Myers.

RodeoHouston 2024 date

RodeoHouston, or the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, is a diverse event that takes place every year in Houston, Texas. Recognized as the world's largest livestock show and rodeo, it is scheduled to run from February 27 to March 17 this year.

RodeoHouston 2024 lineup

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Blake Shelton in the country genre

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Carly Pearce in the country genre

Thursday, Feb. 29: For King + Country in the Christian genre

Friday, March 1: 50 Cent in the hip-hop/rap genre

Saturday, March 2: Hardy in the country genre

Sunday, March 3: Ivan Cornejo in the Latin genre

Monday, March 4: Hank Williams Jr. in the country genre

Tuesday, March 5: Oliver Anthony in the country genre

Wednesday, March 6: Jelly Roll in the country genre

Thursday, March 7: Luke Bryan in the country genre

Friday, March 8: Major Lazer in the EDM genre

Saturday, March 9: Lainey Wilson in the country genre

Sunday, March 10: Los Tigres Del Norte in the Norteño genre

Monday, March 11: Whiskey Myers in the country rock genre

Tuesday, March 12: Bun B's All-American Takeover in the rap genre

Wednesday, March 13: Nickelback in the rock genre

Thursday, March 14: Zac Brown Band in the country genre

Friday, March 15: Jonas Brothers in the pop genre

Saturday, March 16: Brad Paisley in the country genre

Sunday, March 17: Eric Church in the country genre

Throughout the years, a roster of legendary musicians, including Selena, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, Reba McEntire, Bun B, Willie Nelson, and various others, have performed on the stage.