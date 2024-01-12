Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner are ‘mad about each other’, caught kissing after-party

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were spotted enjoying each other's company at a celebratory gathering. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship status, a source close to the pair described them as "very affectionate" and hinted at a budding romance. The couple is reportedly dating after they were seen kissing at an afterparty in LA following the premiere of his show Masters of The Air on Wednesday night, leading to speculation about their relationship. Dua Lipa is dating British actor Callum Turner (Dua Lipa's instagram, Wire image)

According to Page Six, it's confirmed that pop superstar Dua Lipa is dating British actor Callum Turner, who has two major Hollywood projects lined up. The source close to the couple said, “It’s new, but but they’re mad about each other.” Despite the relationship being in its early stages, their commitment is evident as she attended his important event, claimed source. “She attended the premiere to show her support.”

Dua Lipa’s past relationship

Dua Lipa had a four-year relationship with British model and chef Isaac Crew starting in 2015. After that, her last known romantic involvement was with model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. Their relationship is said to have ended in late 2021.

Callum Turner’s past relationships

Before his current relationship, Callum Turner was romantically linked with an Oscar nominee. From 2016 to 2017, he dated Vanessa Kirby, best known for her captivating portrayal of Princess Margaret in the Netflix series The Crown. Referring to their split, sources told the Sun newspaper in the UK, “Vanessa and Callum are both rising stars in the acting world and in the last few years they have been flooded with offers.But as their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually grown apart. It’s very sad as they were once so close.”

About Callum Turner’s Masters of the Air and other Hollywood projects

Masters of the Air is an upcoming war drama miniseries for Apple TV+, created by John Shiban and John Orloff, based on Donald L. Miller's book. Callum Turner is portraying Major John Egan in the series. He also appears in George Clooney's most recent film, The Boys in the Boat, and has acted in two Fantastic Beasts movies in the past.