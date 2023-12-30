A definitive guide to the Crown Season 6 filming locations

When The Crown’s latest season made a biparted debut in late November, beyond getting excited about Wills and Kate’s schmaltzy college romance, the OG prestige Netflix served Pinterest board-style travel inspiration for the audience. Filming took place in and around Scotland, England, Mallorca, Paris and more to recreate many pieces of Princess Diana’s personal story, and the cinematography received widespread acclaim, inevitably boosting footfall in the destinations. In a report published in partnership with Skyscanner, the streaming service revealed how the show has consistently influenced travel trends including a 21 per cent increase in global flight searches to London on the day of the launch of Seasons 3 and 4. Among the 15,000 travellers that were surveyed, 25% would want to visit the UK’s capital in 2024. Filming took place in and around Scotland, England, Mallorca, Paris and more to recreate many pieces of Princess Diana’s personal story, and the cinematography received widespread acclaim, inevitably boosting footfall in the destinations.

From regal rendezvous in Palma to British dockyard junctions, here’s, dare we say, a concise and elegant guide to some of the many places you can visit from the show.

Mallorca, Spain

Mallorca's maximalist La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel which served as the set to recreate Diana’s vacation with Dodi Fayed is a must-splurge stay for hardcore fans planning a luxury vacation. In some of the initial episodes, Princess Di’s holiday in St Tropez with Dodi Fayed was recreated in Puerto Andratx, Palma, Formentor, San Telmo, and Soller became the backdrop for Diana, William, and Harry’s sojourn with the Al Fayeds. Her famous shot of sitting on a luxury yacht in St Tropez was recreated on the Mediterranian Sea in Mallorca where you can too experience sailing, scuba diving, wakeboarding and yachting for a sun-kissed day of leisure spiked with adrenaline.

St Andrews and Balmoral, Scotland

In the latter part of Season 6, William and Kate Middleton capture the essence of their courtship at St Andrew’s University, where their love story began. Established in 1413, this venerable institution, nestled in the charming town of St Andrews on Scotland's east coast, boasts historic allure complemented by a renowned golf course and picturesque beaches featured in the filming of Chariots of Fire. From a mandatory stop at Molly Malone's pub to recreating Pizzeria St Andrea, a mock Italian restaurant where Kate assumes the role of a waitress, the scenes traced the neighbourhood like a travel guide. Balmoral, the summer retreat near Macduff in Aberdeenshire, shared the centre stage with St Andrews. Filmed predominantly at Ardverikie House near Inverness, a splendid 19th-century hunting lodge, this locale is a bucket-list-worthy destination.

Dartmouth House, London

In the portrayal of Buckingham Palace, the Queen's iconic residence in the heart of London, a diverse array of buildings contributes to the visual tapestry. Beyond Buckingham Palace itself, various London locales set the stage for pivotal scenes. Dartmouth House, a splendid Grade II Georgian structure on Mayfair's Charles Street, now housing the English-speaking Union, steps in to embody the Hôtel Ritz in Paris–the poignant final destination of Diana and Dodi. Located just a stone’s throw away from Berkeley Square, Dartmouth House is an architecturally stunning events venue that is worth admiring on a walking tour through Mayfair. For these scenes featuring President Clinton, Canary Wharf was transformed to mimic Chicago where today, you can not miss the upscale restaurant and bar scene, botanical gardens and timeless museums that encapsulate the history of the city.

York Minster, England

For the grand wedding of Charles and Camilla, the St George’s Chapel in Windsor was created at York Minster—an Anglican cathedral in the city of York that has been a major landmark of North Yorkshire since the 7th Century. Dubbed “The Heart of Yorkshire”, it is often called one of the most romantic places, since its lining forms a heart shape. The general sightseeing ticket, for £16 (Rs. 1,700 approx.) offers a free guided tour and entry to the Undercroft Museum. Planning to head to York in the upcoming months, don’t skip on experiencing the largest Viking festival in Europe that will be held from 12th-18th February 2024.