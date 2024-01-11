close_game
Dua Lipa remembers when she fell asleep in a bar restroom following day drinking session with Seth Meyers

ByAchu Krishnan
Jan 11, 2024 02:26 PM IST

Dua Lipa spills the beans about eventful day-drinking segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers

In a Tuesday interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Albanian singer Dua Lipa shared an anecdote about the time when she took an unexpected nap on a bar bathroom floor, following a comical day-drinking session with the talk show host last month. Reflecting on their on-set escapade, Meyers shared that his production team typically suggests switching from alcohol shots to water midway through the day-drinking segments. Despite the offer, Lipa insisted on sticking to the hard stuff.

Dua Lipa at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards(AFP)
Dua Lipa at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards(AFP)

From Shots to Shut-eye

Lipa recounted that during the filming, the duo consumed multiple shots of gin, vodka, rum, tequila in a matter of about 45 minutes. Following the spirited session, she felt the need for a break, stating, "I was smoking cigarettes at the time — I’ve stopped, I’ve quit, guys — but I was like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to have a cigarette. That will sort me out.’”

Dua Lipa at the The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in December 2023(REUTERS)
Dua Lipa at the The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in December 2023(REUTERS)

Upon returning from her brief smoke break, she felt a little bit of dizziness. Lipa shared further recalled, "I was like, ‘I’m just gonna pop to the bathroom. I'm sure I'm gonna be completely fine.’" However, to her surprise, she ended up dozing off right then and there on the bathroom floor.

Falling Asleep in Unlikely Places

Meyers, at 50, commented on the less-than-ideal sleeping conditions of the bar's bathroom. However, Lipa, unbothered at the time, remarked, “It wasn’t a luxury bedroom, but for some reason, everything felt comfortable. I was very cozy.”

It was only later in the day that Lipa pieced together her memories and comprehended the full extent of what had occurred.

As the day-drinking segment concluded on last month's Late Night episode, Lipa humorously confessed to "barely seeing straight." A message popped up on the screen, revealing that Meyers had been informed of Lipa needing additional time to compose herself before she mysteriously vanished.

Meyers recounted the unexpected departure of the singer during the Late Night episode's conversation. He shared that people kept approaching him and telling him that Lipa needs 5 or 10 mote minutes while he'd been thinking, “No problem, Dua will be back!” All of a sudden, he was informed that Lipa is gone and he was left perplexed.

