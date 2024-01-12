BTS' Jungkook, TXT sweep 2024 People's Choice Awards nods alongside Taylor Swift: See full list

K-pop is on a roll! Hallyu superstars BTS, Stray Kids, and TXT have earned significant nods at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Their nominations span various categories, highlighting their recognition and increasing popularity in the United States. The complete list of nominees was unveiled on Thursday, featuring a surprise entry: Taylor Swift’s beau and Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce, among others. Notably, Jungkook has received nominations in four different categories. BTS Jungkook and Taylor Swift

BTS’ Jungkook receives 4 nods at 2024 People's Choice Awards

After dominating the US Billboard for the entire year during his solo era with the debut album GOLDEN, the maknae of BTS has secured four major nominations at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. This includes Male Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year.

TXT and Stary Kids earn major nod at 2024 People's Choice Awards

TXT and Stray Kids are vying for the Best Group/Duo of the Year award at the People's Choice Awards. These annual awards ceremony is one of the most important gig in America, acknowledging people in the entertainment industry.

Taylor Swift bags 5 nominations

Pop queen Taylor Swift on the other hand has secured nominations in five categories: Concert Tour of the Year for The Eras Tour, Movie of the Year for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Social Celebrity of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Pop Artist of the Year.

Full list of 2024 People's Choice awards nominees: MUSIC

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

JungKook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

MALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Dance The Night" - Dua Lipa

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Fukumean" - Gunna

"greedy" - Tate McRae

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs - Drake

Gettin' Old - Luke Combs

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana - Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR

"All My Life" - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua

"Ella Baila Sola" - Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

"First Person Shooter" - Drake feat. J. Cole

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

"Seven" - Jung Kook feat. Latto

"TQG" - Karol G, Shakira

"Un x100to" - Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR

+–=÷x Tour - Ed Sheeran

MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR - Coldplay

Love on Tour - Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour - Luke Combs

One Night at a Time World Tour - Morgan Wallen

Summer Carnival Tour - Pink

Renaissance World Tour - Beyoncé

The Eras Tour - Taylor Swift

SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR

Baby J - John Mulaney

Emergency Contact - Amy Schumer

God Loves Me - Marlon Wayans

I'm An Entertainer - Wanda Sykes

Off The Record - Trevor Noah

Reality Check - Kevin Hart

Selective Outrage - Chris Rock

Someone You Love - Sarah Silverman

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce