BTS' Jungkook, TXT sweep 2024 People's Choice Awards nods alongside Taylor Swift: See full list
K-pop superstars BTS, Stray Kids, and TXT receive multiple nominations at 2023 People's Choice Awards
K-pop is on a roll! Hallyu superstars BTS, Stray Kids, and TXT have earned significant nods at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Their nominations span various categories, highlighting their recognition and increasing popularity in the United States. The complete list of nominees was unveiled on Thursday, featuring a surprise entry: Taylor Swift’s beau and Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce, among others. Notably, Jungkook has received nominations in four different categories.
BTS’ Jungkook receives 4 nods at 2024 People's Choice Awards
After dominating the US Billboard for the entire year during his solo era with the debut album GOLDEN, the maknae of BTS has secured four major nominations at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. This includes Male Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year.
TXT and Stary Kids earn major nod at 2024 People's Choice Awards
TXT and Stray Kids are vying for the Best Group/Duo of the Year award at the People's Choice Awards. These annual awards ceremony is one of the most important gig in America, acknowledging people in the entertainment industry.
Taylor Swift bags 5 nominations
Pop queen Taylor Swift on the other hand has secured nominations in five categories: Concert Tour of the Year for The Eras Tour, Movie of the Year for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Social Celebrity of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Pop Artist of the Year.
Full list of 2024 People's Choice awards nominees: MUSIC
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
JungKook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
MALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna
FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko
POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Dance The Night" - Dua Lipa
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Fukumean" - Gunna
"greedy" - Tate McRae
"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen
"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
For All The Dogs - Drake
Gettin' Old - Luke Combs
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana - Bad Bunny
One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj
COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR
"All My Life" - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua
"Ella Baila Sola" - Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
"First Person Shooter" - Drake feat. J. Cole
"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
"Seven" - Jung Kook feat. Latto
"TQG" - Karol G, Shakira
"Un x100to" - Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR
+–=÷x Tour - Ed Sheeran
MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR - Coldplay
Love on Tour - Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour - Luke Combs
One Night at a Time World Tour - Morgan Wallen
Summer Carnival Tour - Pink
Renaissance World Tour - Beyoncé
The Eras Tour - Taylor Swift
SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR
Baby J - John Mulaney
Emergency Contact - Amy Schumer
God Loves Me - Marlon Wayans
I'm An Entertainer - Wanda Sykes
Off The Record - Trevor Noah
Reality Check - Kevin Hart
Selective Outrage - Chris Rock
Someone You Love - Sarah Silverman
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce