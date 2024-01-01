Hollywood Box Office: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour kicks off strong in China, Wonka tops year-end chart

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is making waves in China, breaking records with over $5 million in its first week. At the same time, Tim Burton's magical Wonka is ending the year as the top movie, charming everyone with its fantastical journey in the chocolate factory. However, Warner Bros.' Aquaman 2 has slowed down terribly. The Color Purple also experienced a mild decline. Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(AP)

Hollywood Box Office report on January 1, 2024

In 2023, Hollywood had a mix of highs and lows. Timothée Chalamet's starring role in Wonka triumphed at the box office, leading the four-day New Year’s box office with an impressive $31.8 million. Additionally, The Color Purple achieved commendable ticket sales, contributing to the overall movie earnings of approximately $9 billion.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour releases with a bang in China

Landing with a resounding boom, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour finally reached China on December 31st. Packed across 15,000 screens, the concert film's opening day of $5.7 million lived up to expectations, fueled by an impressive 84% pre-sale haul. The Eras Tour which is reportedly made on a budget of $10–$20 million has already earned a whopping $250.34 million at the worldwide box office excluding China.

Aquaman 2 struggles

Aquaman 2 has crossed the $250 million mark, nearing DC's The Flash's lifetime earnings of $270.63 million. However, the Jason Momoa-led film is facing challenges. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom the sequel, is struggling, much like previous DC superhero films. As per Deadline, the film earned $19.5 million, bringing its total earnings to a modest $84.7 million over two weeks. If compared to the original Aquaman which garnered a total of $215.4 million back in 2018, the gap is quite visible.

The premiere of Warner Bros. and Amblin's The Color Purple began with an impressive $18 million, marking the second-best opening for a film released on Christmas Day. In contrast, MGM and Amazon's The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney, followed closely with $11 million, bringing its estimated domestic total to $24.6 million by Monday.