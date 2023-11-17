TXT’s Soobin and RIIZE's Seunghan gain fans' support over ‘insulting Hong Eun Chae’ controversy in leaked video

TXT leader Soobin and RIIZE’s Seunghan got embroiled in a controversy as they were accused of mocking Le SSERAFIM member Hong Eunchae during their Instagram live session. The incident unfolded on November 16 when both idols went live on their private Instagram account. A single mistranslation sparked widespread outrage within the global fandom. Soobin, Hong Eun Chae and Seunghan

Soobin and Seunghan did not mock Hong Eun Chae on Instagram live

The video which has now gone viral on social media seems to be leaked footage from a private discussion as only four people joined while the two had a discussion. The individual allegedly identifying as Seunghan is heard belittling someone, mentioning Eunchae in particular. The person thought to be Soobin replies that he's showing something, and he makes the middle finger gesture with his toes.

The initial translation reads

Is Hong Eunchae close with Hong Seunghan?

"But Seunghan, who do you think you are to mock someone like that?" Seunghan:

-But isn't this the truth? It's a fact.

-She lacks dancing, singing, and rapping skills.

-She's overly thrilled just because she got to host Mubank; our Eunchae is there (on the show).

Soobin:

-There's something I want to express with a middle finger.

K-netizens took to social media platforms on an individual basis to address the controversy surrounding Soobin and Seunghan. Reaffirming that neither of them made fun of the member of LE SSERAFIM, they explained the entire scenario with the correct translation.

"Are Hong Eunchae and Hong Seunghan close?

"So who is Mr. Seunghan speaking ill of so fervently?"

This was done with NewJeans. It's undeniable, a fact. Fact. He lacks proficiency in dancing, singing, and rapping. He's overly excited after securing that one hosting gig for Mu-Bank (Music Bank), and he's meeting my Eunchae."

MOAS’ reacts to Soobin and Hong Eun Chae’s controversy

When it comes to protecting their idols, fandoms spare no effort, and considering that Soobin is one great example of being a gentleman, fans found it difficult to believe that he would engage in any actions that could demean anyone.

A fan wrote “while it is absolutely a privacy invasion for leaking seunghan & soobin's personal sns but i do wanna clarify something bc people may get the wrong impression esp as far as im concerned, pannchoa provided an inaccurate translation & people shouldnt take their convo out of context”. Another said, “moas don’t play when it comes to soobin.. count your days pannchoa”.