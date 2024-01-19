Big Little Lies season 3: Release date, cast, plot, all about Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman starrer

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as two of the town's leading ladies, Madeline and Celeste, Big Little Lies is inching towards season 3. After years of whispers and speculation, an official third season is brewing. While still in its early stages, the Emmy-winning series is once again stirring the dramatic waters of Monterey. Back in 2019, after season 2 wrapped, rumors of a continuation swirled. Now, thanks to Reese Witherspoon's golden confirmation at the 2024 Golden Globes, it's clear she and co-star Nicole Kidman are actively working on the project. Big Little Lies Season 3 Confirmed, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Working on Project(HBO )

All about Big Little Lies season 3

The highly anticipated third season of the hit TV series, which debuted in 2017 and was adapted from Liane Moriarty's book, is currently being developed. The upcoming season's plot has not yet been made public by HBO. However, in November 2023, followers of the series breathed a sigh of relief when Nicole Kidman appeared to confirm the development of a new installment during an undisclosed fan event. At the time, the actress said, “I loved Big little lies, because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show,” confirming the third part she said, “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

Big Little Lies season 3 cast

The miniseries stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz as five mothers of first-graders whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder. The main cast of the first and second seasons is anticipated to return for the third season, however there might be scheduling issues.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in December 2023, Woodley hinted that the upcoming third season might include the return of the actors who portrayed their children in the previous seasons. “These children [on the show] are not children anymore,” she added, “What is exciting about the possibility of a third season. What does life look like for those people who are not children anymore?"

Big Little Lies season 3 release date

There is no official release date as of yet because the third season's screenplay is still in its early stages of development. Is it possible to expect the third season in two years, given that the first and second seasons were released in 2017 and 2019, respectively? A possible release in 2026 is something to look forward to.

Big Little Lies season 3 plot

Picking up where the sophomore year left off, the show will plunge us back into the tangled lives of our favorite Monterey moms. Recall when Bonnie turned herself in dramatically after pushing Perry down the stairs. Well, in Season 3, we'll see the aftermath of that night. We'll explore the emotional aftermath for Bonnie and Celeste, Perry's widow. Fans are excited to find out what happens to Madeline and Ed after renewing their vows. Have they really overcome their issues, or will unresolved problems ruin their newfound peace?