Reese Witherspoon and Ava's stylish mother-daughter night out at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, stole the spotlight at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
Reese Witherspoon graced the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with a fashionable companion – none other than her daughter, Ava Phillippe. The actress, nominated in the category of best actress for her portrayal of news anchor Bradley Jackson in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, showcased her style alongside her equally chic daughter.
Witherspoon posted pictures of their outfits on Instagram, captioning it as a "mother-daughter date night."
Red Carpet Buzz
At the Golden Globes on January 7, 2024, the actress exuded timeless elegance. However, it was her red carpet companion that sparked widespread conversation – her 20-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe.
Strolling down the red carpet, Deacon shared his thoughts with Variety about experiencing the event for the first time. "It's my inaugural Golden Globes and essentially my first awards show," he expressed in a pre-awards show interview.
He also disclosed the key advice his mom gave him for the event. "There are two main things: Have gum and hand sanitizer, and be kind to everyone," Deacon elaborated.
Highlights from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
The esteemed Critics Choice Awards of 2024 unfolded in Los Angeles on Sunday. Noteworthy moments ranged from Meryl Streep securing the Best Supporting Actress accolade in a comedy series for Only Murders In The Building to Robert Downey Jr claiming victory as Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer.
Comedian Chelsea Handler took on the role of host for the event, marking her second consecutive year as the show's comedian emcee.
Oppenheimer dominated the awards by securing top honors, including Best Ensemble, Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr), and Best Director (Christopher Nolan). Furthermore, the film clinched victories in categories such as Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score.
Paul Giamatti clinched the Best Actor award this time for his role in The Holdovers. Meanwhile, Emma Stone secured the Best Actress award for Poor Things, triumphing over contenders Lily Gladstone and Margot Robbie.