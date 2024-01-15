Critics Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners (updated live): Barbie wins Best Comedy, Oppenheimer wins Best Acting

The prestigious Critics Choice Awards 2024 is taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday in India) and the winners are being announced. From Meryl Streep winning the Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series for Only Murders In The Building to Robert Downey Jr taking home the winners' trophy as Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer, check out the full list of winners for this year. Also read: Check out Critics Choice Awards 2023 full list of nominees Critics Choice Awards 2024: Fierce competition between Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Here's the full winners list:

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Best Supporting Actor in a drama series

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress in a drama series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actor in a limited series or movie made for television

WINNER: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Actress in a limited series or movie made for television

WINNER: Maria Bello, Beef

Billie Boullet, A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Actor in a limited series or movie made for television

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Best Actress in a limited series or movie made for television

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

Juno Temple, Fargo

Best Original Song

WINNER: I’m Just Ken, Barbie

Dance the Night, Barbie

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom, Rustin

This Wish, Wish

What Was I Made For, Barbie

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Best Production Design

WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Air, Alex Convery

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December, Samy Burch

Past Lives, Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Kelly Fremon Craig

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Best Score

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon

Best Comedy

WINNER: Barbie

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Acting Ensemble

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs