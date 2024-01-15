Critics Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners (updated live): Barbie wins Best Comedy, Oppenheimer wins Best Acting
Critics Choice Awards 2024: After Golden Globes, Barbie and Oppenheimer have the most nods here in different nomination categories. Check out winners' name.
The prestigious Critics Choice Awards 2024 is taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday in India) and the winners are being announced. From Meryl Streep winning the Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series for Only Murders In The Building to Robert Downey Jr taking home the winners' trophy as Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer, check out the full list of winners for this year. Also read: Check out Critics Choice Awards 2023 full list of nominees
Here's the full winners list:
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Best Supporting Actor in a drama series
WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Ke Huy Quan, Loki
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Best Supporting Actress in a drama series
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Sophia Di Martino, Loki
Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actor in a limited series or movie made for television
WINNER: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber, A Small Light
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers
Best Supporting Actress in a limited series or movie made for television
WINNER: Maria Bello, Beef
Billie Boullet, A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Best Actor in a limited series or movie made for television
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland, The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Best Actress in a limited series or movie made for television
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You
Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney, Reality
Juno Temple, Fargo
Best Original Song
WINNER: I’m Just Ken, Barbie
Dance the Night, Barbie
Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom, Rustin
This Wish, Wish
What Was I Made For, Barbie
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Best Production Design
WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Air, Alex Convery
The Holdovers, David Hemingson
Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December, Samy Burch
Past Lives, Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Kelly Fremon Craig
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Best Score
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon
Best Comedy
WINNER: Barbie
American Fiction
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Best Acting Ensemble
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver, The Other Two
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs