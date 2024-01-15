Chris Evans & Alba Baptista enjoy double date with Rob Pattinson & pregnant Suki Waterhouse

Hollywood hearts collided in Beverly Hills this weekend as two power couples, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, along with Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, painted the town red on a double date night. Weeks after reports of their wedding emerged, Pattinson and his pregnant girlfriend joined Captain America and his lovely wife for an evening filled with laughter, love, and delicious food. The four of them were later joined by Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman as they all enjoyed and took a sip at Funke in Beverly Hills. Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse, Chris Evans & Alba Baptista((Getty Images via AFP),(Instagram/chrisevans))

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse spotted with Chris Evans & Alba Baptista

Newlyweds Evans and Baptista, who tied the knot in September 2023, looked beautiful as they walked hand in hand, dressed casually yet chic in winter wear. The couple who is not often seen together share an age gap of around 16 years, with Evans being 42 and Baptista 26.

Moments later Robert Pattinson and partner Suki Waterhouse, joined by Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman were spotted leaving the same restaurant. With a baby bump blossoming under her stylish jacket, the English actress/model was behind the wheel of their car outside the restaurant waiting for her partner to hop in. On the other hand, the Twilight fame embraced a relaxed vibe, sporting an olive green jacket and blue pants over black Adidas sneakers.

Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse engaged?

A few weeks ago, rumors surfaced that the couple might be heading towards engagement after cameras caught Suki sporting a ring while the power couple was spotted strolling the streets. A source confirmed last month to People that the two were indeed set to tie the knot, bringing an end to months of speculation. As per People, “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” the insider shared.

For the unversed, Waterhouse revealed her pregnancy in November 2023 during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, Mexico. At the time she said, “I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today ’cause I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said while gesturing toward her stomach.”