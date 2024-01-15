Joyce Randolph, The Honeymooners’ last surviving member dies at 99: ‘Trixie you will be missed’

Beloved actress Joyce Randolph, best known for her role as the sassy and spirited Trixie Norton in the classic sitcom The Honeymooners, passed away peacefully in Manhattan at the age of 99. The actor who was the last surviving main character of the all-time famous Golden Age TV sitcom, left a void not just in the world of entertainment, but in the hearts of generations who found joy in her wit and warmth. Joyce Randolph’s son on January 14 confirmed the news to CBS. Joyce Randolph from The Honeymooners(CBS/Getty Images)

Also read: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington reveals alcoholism and mental health battle, fans react

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Joyce Randolph dies at 99

Randolph's career spanned decades, but it was her chemistry with Jackie Gleason and Art Carney in The Honeymooners that secured her place in comedy history. The actress is reported to have passed away on Saturday evening from natural causes at her home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. After spending five years as a member of Gleason’s on-the-air repertory company, Randolph essentially retired, deciding to fully focus on marriage and motherhood.

In 1955 Randolph married businessman Richard Lincoln Charles who later died at the age of 74 in 1997. The actress has since living with her only child.

Also read: CNN staffer alleges ‘explicit remark’ by Chris Cuomo, claims network axed her after the confrontation

Fans pay tribute to Joyce Randolph

Fans of the show and the actress shared heartfelt comments and condolences after she passed away at the age of 99. “A very sad farewell Joyce Randolph was the last living member of the Classic 39 episodes of The Honeymooners, not just of the main cast, but every supporting player, even those who were kids at the time. She was 99 years old! RIP”, “The Last of The Honeymooners is now gone.” “My prayers and condolences to the family of the legendary Joyce Randolph. I really enjoyed her in the Honeymooners.”

All about The Honeymooners

The television show from the 1950s chronicled the comic escapades of Jackie Gleason's character, Ralph Kramden the bus driver with big dreams and an even bigger temper from New York, and his sharp-tongued wife Alice portrayed by Audrey Meadows.Their best friend, the sewer worker Ed Norton (Art Carney), and his ever-optimistic wife Trixie (Joyce Randolph), embark on a riotous ride through everyday struggles, wacky schemes, and moments of heartwarming tenderness.

In 2007, talking toAsbury Park Press, Randolph said, “I just played me, to a great extent ... but trying to be Trixie, of course, and married to that crazy man.”

Being one of the first American TV series to depict a working-class couple dealing with everyday struggles and financial difficulties without overly glorifying things,The Honeymooners resonated deeply with audiences who saw themselves reflected in Ralph and Alice.