Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse to tie the knot: Report

It’s official: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are getting hitched! Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are engaged. (Getty Images via AFP)

PEOPLE reported that the actors are engaged and eager to tie the knot.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them.”

But that’s not the only exciting news for the pair. They are also expecting their first child together, which they announced in November. The outlet's source shared that the Batman star is over the moon about becoming a father.

"He can’t wait to be a dad. He’s so ready,” the report revealed. “His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.” It added that the Daisy Jones & the Six star is glowing and happy.

"She has the special glow and seems very happy.”

ALSO READ| Is Robert Pattinson getting married? Pregnant Suki Waterhouse fuels engagement rumors with sparkly ring

The engagement news comes after Waterhouse was seen sporting a diamond ring on her left hand earlier this week, sparking rumors that Pattinson had popped the question.

Churning the rumour mill

Waterhouse first showed off her baby bump last month, when she performed at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), she joked about her sparkly pink outfit, saying, “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.” She then opened her feathery coat to reveal her growing belly, to the delight of the crowd. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she quipped.

A week after that, PEOPLE reported that the couple was ecstatic about their baby on the way: “A baby coming is an absolute joy for them.”

“They are thrilled beyond words.”

The insider said that the couple was ready to embrace parenthood. "They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”

Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 31, have been dating since July 2018, when they were spotted kissing in London. They made their red-carpet debut as a couple in December 2022, when they attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

ALSO READ| 96th Oscars shortlists announced: Barbie, and Oppenheimer shine bright across 10 categories

The couple has kept their relationship low-key and private, rarely speaking about it in public. In 2019, Pattinson told The Sunday Times why he preferred to keep his love life out of the spotlight.

This will be the first marriage for both Pattinson and Waterhouse. Pattinson previously dated his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart and was engaged to FKA Twigs for two years. Waterhouse dated Bradley Cooper for two years and Diego Luna for one year.