96th Oscars shortlists announced: Barbie, and Oppenheimer shine bright across 10 categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the shortlists across ten categories for the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony.

Leading the mentions is Greta Gerwig’s comedic gem ‘Barbie,’ receiving nods in five categories, encompassing sound, original song featuring submissions from Billie Eilish ('What I Was Made For?'), Dua Lipa ('Dance the Night'), and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt ('I’m Just Ken'), along with recognition for its original score composed by the latter duo.

Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ receives nods in three categories-Makeup and hairstyling, Sound, and Original score.

While ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Color Purple,’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ didn't secure spots, the selections include A24’s unconventional ‘Beau is Afraid’ and Universal Pictures’ chilling summer release ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter.’

Among the musical compositions in contention, notable entries come from Daniel Pemberton ('Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'), Ludwig Göransson ('Oppenheimer'), and the late Robbie Robertson ('Killers of the Flower Moon'). The list also features esteemed veterans like Thomas Newman ('Elemental') and John Williams ('Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny').

No Indian film was shortlisted this time.

A standout aspect is the diversity within the composers recognized, encompassing Black talents such as Jon Batiste ('American Symphony') and Kris Bowers ('The Color Purple'), the renowned female musician Laura Karpman ('American Fiction'), and nonbinary artist Mica Levi, an Oscar nominee for ‘Jackie,” acknowledged for ‘The Zone of Interest.’ Mark Orton’s inclusion for ‘The Holdovers,’ despite prior speculation about its eligibility, came as a pleasant surprise and was deemed a commendable choice by the branch.

The host for the 96th Oscars in 2024, the A24 revealed the return of television host-comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The Academy shared, 'Well, I guess the secret’s out. Presenting your 96th Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back.'

The Oscar nomination period is set to take place from Jan. 11-16, leading to the official nominees being announced on Jan. 23.

Here's the nominated film's list-

Documentary feature

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary short subject

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings of Dust

International feature

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

Denmark, The Promised Land

Finland, Fallen Leaves

France, The Taste of Things

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Iceland, Godland

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Mexico, Totem

Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

Spain, Society of the Snow

Tunisia, Four Daughters

Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

Makeup and hairstyling

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Sound

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Original Score

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Original song

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City

Dance The Night from Barbie

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Keep It Movin’ from The Color Purple

Superpower (I) from The Color Purple

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

High Life from Flora and Son

Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son

Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Quiet Eyes from Past Lives

Road To Freedom from Rustin

Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated short film

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once Upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

Live action short film

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Visual effects