96th Oscars shortlists announced: Barbie, and Oppenheimer shine bright across 10 categories
The 96th Oscars, featuring standout contenders like 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer,' and 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter.'
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the shortlists across ten categories for the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony.
Leading the mentions is Greta Gerwig’s comedic gem ‘Barbie,’ receiving nods in five categories, encompassing sound, original song featuring submissions from Billie Eilish ('What I Was Made For?'), Dua Lipa ('Dance the Night'), and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt ('I’m Just Ken'), along with recognition for its original score composed by the latter duo.
Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ receives nods in three categories-Makeup and hairstyling, Sound, and Original score.
While ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Color Purple,’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ didn't secure spots, the selections include A24’s unconventional ‘Beau is Afraid’ and Universal Pictures’ chilling summer release ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter.’
Among the musical compositions in contention, notable entries come from Daniel Pemberton ('Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'), Ludwig Göransson ('Oppenheimer'), and the late Robbie Robertson ('Killers of the Flower Moon'). The list also features esteemed veterans like Thomas Newman ('Elemental') and John Williams ('Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny').
No Indian film was shortlisted this time.
A standout aspect is the diversity within the composers recognized, encompassing Black talents such as Jon Batiste ('American Symphony') and Kris Bowers ('The Color Purple'), the renowned female musician Laura Karpman ('American Fiction'), and nonbinary artist Mica Levi, an Oscar nominee for ‘Jackie,” acknowledged for ‘The Zone of Interest.’ Mark Orton’s inclusion for ‘The Holdovers,’ despite prior speculation about its eligibility, came as a pleasant surprise and was deemed a commendable choice by the branch.
The host for the 96th Oscars in 2024, the A24 revealed the return of television host-comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The Academy shared, 'Well, I guess the secret’s out. Presenting your 96th Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back.'
The Oscar nomination period is set to take place from Jan. 11-16, leading to the official nominees being announced on Jan. 23.
Here's the nominated film's list-
Documentary feature
- American Symphony
- Apolonia, Apolonia
- Beyond Utopia
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
- In the Rearview
- Stamped from the Beginning
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- A Still Small Voice
- 32 Sounds
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary short subject
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Bear
- Between Earth & Sky
- Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
- Camp Courage
- Deciding Vote
- How We Get Free
- If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Last Song from Kabul
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- Oasis
- Wings of Dust
International feature
- Armenia, Amerikatsi
- Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun
- Denmark, The Promised Land
- Finland, Fallen Leaves
- France, The Taste of Things
- Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge
- Iceland, Godland
- Italy, Io Capitano
- Japan, Perfect Days
- Mexico, Totem
- Morocco, The Mother of All Lies
- Spain, Society of the Snow
- Tunisia, Four Daughters
- Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol
- United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest
Makeup and hairstyling
- Beau Is Afraid
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
- Sound
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- The Killer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Original Score
- American Fiction
- American Symphony
- Barbie
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Color Purple
- Elemental
- The Holdovers
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Society of the Snow
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Zone of Interest
Original song
- It Never Went Away from American Symphony
- Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City
- Dance The Night from Barbie
- I’m Just Ken from Barbie
- What Was I Made For? from Barbie
- Keep It Movin’ from The Color Purple
- Superpower (I) from The Color Purple
- The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
- High Life from Flora and Son
- Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son
- Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
- Quiet Eyes from Past Lives
- Road To Freedom from Rustin
- Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Animated short film
- Boom
- Eeva
- Humo (Smoke)
- I’m Hip
- A Kind of Testament
- Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Once Upon a Studio
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- Pete
- 27
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Wild Summon
Live action short film
- The After
- The Anne Frank Gift Shop
- An Avocado Pit
- Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
- Dead Cat
- Good Boy
- Invincible
- Invisible Border
- Knight of Fortune
- The One Note Man
- Red, White and Blue
- The Shepherd
- Strange Way of Life
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Visual effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
- Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
- Society of the Snow
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse