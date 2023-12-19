Is Robert Pattinson getting married? Pregnant Suki Waterhouse fuels engagement rumors with sparkly ring

Robert Pattinson and his pregnant partner, Suki Waterhouse, were spotted sporting a piece of dazzling new jewelry on her ring finger. Even though they haven't said anything official, the shiny, emerald-cut diamond has sparked a lot of talk, leaving fans wondering if wedding bells are in the near future. The couple, notoriously private about their relationship, has been dating since 2018 and recently announced they're expecting their first child together. Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were also spotted. (Getty Images via AFP)

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse fuel engagement rumors

On December 18, the renowned Twilight star and the actress from Daisy & the Six were spotted strolling the streets of London. The 31-year-old actress looked radiant during a casual outing with her husband. The paparazzi seized a glimpse of the stunning ring, triggering a wave of speculation and congratulations on social media.

Suki Waterhouse cradled her visible baby bump in a stylish ensemble - a black crop top, layered with a casual shawl and jacket. Her most attention-grabbing accessory, however, was the dazzling ring glittering on her finger, sparking whispers of engagement. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson, ever the low-key figure, kept it casual in khakis, a black hoodie, and his signature baseball cap pulled low over his brows. A mask completed his laid-back look.

As soon as the pictures went viral fans took to social media to post congratulatory messages for the couple. Some wrote “Congratulations Rob and Suki and [baby]”, others said “The star couple are finally ENGAGED”, “Congratulations to Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse on their engagement “, “i wish them all the best.”

After Robert Pattinson called off his engagement to FKA Twigs and Suki Waterhouse's inconsistent relationship with Diego Luna ended, romance rumors about the two began to circulate in 2018. Since then, the couple has stayed strong, celebrating Suki's 27th birthday in London with Hollywood A-listers in attendance. They've marked birthdays together and shown affection publicly. With Waterhouse's pregnancy, the couple is now gearing up to embark on a new journey as first-time parents.