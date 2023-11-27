Twilight director says Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi would be 'perfect' as Bella and Edward in reboot

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has new actors in mind, who could make the pair of Bella and Edward work for a reboot. In a new conversation with Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director named actors Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi as the new Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. (Also read: Netizens want Jenna Ortega to drop out of Scream VII - Here's why) Director Catherine Hardwicke approves of Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi as Bella and Edward.

What the director said

Catherine was speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to mark the 15th anniversary of the fan-favourite teen romance, when she was asked who would she cast if there was to be a new Twilight movie. When the host asked, “Is Jacob Elordi Edward Cullen today?” and continued with “Is Jenna Ortega…”, Catherine immediately responded, “Oh yeah, that would be perfect.” She went on to shower praises on the work of Jenna and Jacob, and called them amazing.

Twilight, based on Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy novels of the same name, became a cultural phenomenon with its successful movie adaptations starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner. Bella and Edward were portrayed by Kristen and Robert, making them a fan favorite couple. The film franchise grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide and made stars out of its young cast. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that a new TV series based on Twilight is in the works. According to insiders who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Television is currently in the preliminary stages of developing The Twilight Saga for TV.

More details

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega recently caught media attention after she dropped out of Scream 7 due to her Wednesday Season 2 shooting schedule. Many believed that Jenna dropped out after after her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired from the horror movie due to her social media posts about Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi was last seen in Priscilla, where he played the role of Elvis Presley. He also has Saltburn, which stars Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike, and is directed by Emereld Fennell. He gained attention for his roles in Netflix's The Kissing Booth and HBO's Euphoria.

