BTS' Jungkook exudes K-drama charm in exclusive military photos shared by his brother

Even though BTS' Jungkook is currently in the military, the excitement surrounding him shows no signs of slowing down. Fans eagerly and patiently await any updates about the K-pop idol. After much anticipation, the first exclusive photo of Jungkook during his military training has surfaced. Shared by his brother on Instagram to mark his graduation, the photo reveals Jungkook's fierce and composed demeanor. Many even argued that “He has actor visuals.” Jungkook exclusive military photos(x (twitter))

Also read: Park Bo Young confirmed to star in new webtoon K-drama by Moving writer

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Jungkook exclusive military photos

On January 17, Jungkook's military graduation ceremony highlighted his transition from a trainee to an active soldier. Subsequently, both he and his fellow BTS member Jimin, who joined as companion soldiers, are set to commence their roles as active soldiers. Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, looks strong and proud in the special photo from his military graduation that his brother shared on Instagram. The picture captures a moment filled with strength and achievement.

Also read: BTS’ Jungkook looks unrecognisable: Drops first official update from military post enlistment

Jungkook makes fans swoon with post-graduation glow

Fresh from his military graduation, Jungkook of BTS stepped into the spotlight under the January night sky. The photo, taken on January 17th, showcases the singer's captivating presence even in the darkness, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement and admiration. Someone wrote, “He looks like an actor," while others commented, “A celebrity is a celebrity for a reason,”, “Why is he getting more and more handsome?”, “He became more muscular it seems.”

BTS’ military updates

For South Korean men, military service holds deep significance. Graduating marks the completion of a crucial phase in their duty to their country. But for BTS, it also signals a potential return to the global stage that the septet has conquered.

Jin, the eldest member, is expected to be the first to return in June 2024, followed by J-Hope in October, and then Suga. The remaining four members, RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, who enlisted last, are anticipated to make their return by 2025.