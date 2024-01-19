Park Bo Young confirmed to star in new webtoon K-drama by Moving writer

Park Bo Young, the beloved star of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and Kingdom star Joo Ji Hoon are gearing up for their next project: a brand new webtoon adaptation penned by the mind behind the hit series Moving. this upcoming drama brings together Park Bo Young’s charm with the fantastical storytelling of the acclaimed writer Kang Full, promising a spellbinding blend of mystery, romance, and a touch of the supernatural. Park Bo Young and Joo Ji Hun for Light Shop(BH Entertainment, H& Entertainment)

Park Bo Young to star in new K-drama Light Shop

Joining Park Bo Young in this mystery thriller is Joo Ji Hoon, known for his roles in the Kingdom and Hospital Playlist. The duo will be joined by a star-studded cast. The K-drama is titled Light Shop (working title).

Where to stream Park Bo Young and Joo Ji Hoon’s next

The show following its completion will premiere on Disney Plus. The drama is scheduled to release somewhere in 2024.

Cast of Light Shop

On January 19, the streaming service and the production house jointly confirmed the upcoming show while unveiling a star-studded cast including, Joo Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Tae Goo, Seolhyun, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Min Ha, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Dae Myung, Shin Eun Soo, Kim Sun Hwa, and Kim Ki Hae.

Park Bo Young’s Light Shop plot

Light Shop will officially mark its entry as the fifth installment in Kang Full’s flat psychological mystery. The story revolves around the entwined lives of the living and the deceased in a mysterious store specializing in lamp sales. The actors will portray suspicious and dubious characters closely linked to the fascinating world of the light shop.

Park Bo Young’s recent work

The star of Strong Girl Do Bong Soon was last seen in the Daily Dose of Sunshine Netflix series. The show offers a unique and genuine perspective on mental health concerns. The official synopsis of the show reads, “Determined to provide a ray of light for those under her care, a young nurse navigates the world of mental health and the diverse stories surrounding it.”