HyunA reveals dating former Highlight member Junhyung after break-up with Dawn

K-pop sensation HyunA has dropped a surprising revelation on her Instagram, suggesting a romantic relationship with former Highlight member Junhyung. The duo sparked dating rumors with posts that appeared to be a lovestagram. This comes after a series of speculations and rumors about HyunA reconnecting with her ex-flame, Dawn. The renowned K-pop couple had separated in November 2022 after nearly six years together. K-pop star HyunA confirms romantic relationship with former Highlight member Junhyung( HyunA's IG)

Is HyunA dating Junhyung

Yes. HyunA, formerly with JYP Entertainment's Wonder Girls, shared a photo on her Instagram with a ‘lovey-dovey’ emoticon, confirming her relationship and tagging Yong Junhyung. On that very day, Junhyung also uploaded the same picture on his Instagram, depicting the two walking hand in hand along a beach.

Yong Junhyung’s agency responds

Many questions came up about the relationship and the photos posted, leading to speculation that they could be promotional or collaboration pictures. In response, a representative from Yong Jun Hyung's agency, BLACK MADE, stated to Star News that they are currently looking into the rumors. For the unversed, BLACK MADE is the label founded by Yong Jun Hyung in 2022.

HyunA and Junhyung's dating timeline

After leaving JYP in 2008, HyunA joined Cube Entertainment, where she had her second debut as a member of the five-piece girl group 4MINUTE. Similarly, 19-year-old Yong Jun Hyung made his debut with CUBE in the six-piece boy group BEAST after the TV documentary series MTV B2ST.

The two groups frequently interacted, and their bond deepened after HyunA initiated her solo career. At music concerts, they often delivered flirty performances. Yong Jun Hyung and HyunA both appeared as guests on the variety show Happy Together in 2016. When the hosts inquired about their connection, they appeared genuinely flustered. The duo has remained friends for ages, so it didn’t look shocking to many K-netizens who found out that the singer is now dating her best friend.