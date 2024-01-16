Bye bye Youtube, Hello X? Beast puts first video on X, gets ten million views

Forget YouTube rewind, MrBeast just fast-forwarded to a whole new platform! James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson aka Mr. Beast, the king of online stunts and giveaways, uploaded his first video on X (formerly Twitter). And guess what? It already has a whopping ten million views! This comes days after Elon Musk replied to a fan's comment, suggesting that the YouTuber should upload his videos on X as well. MrBeast surprises everyone by uploading first video on X platform, already has 10 million views(Image Credit: Twitter/ Mr. Beast)

Mr. Beast puts the first video on X

After years of dominating YouTube, MrBeast's latest move has left everyone surprised. Earlier replying to Elon Musk, the owner of X, the YouTuber said, “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/”, he further added, “I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!”

The ad clip titled “$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!” comes along with the caption, “I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week.” It's been less than 24 hours since the video was uploaded and has already accumulated over 10 million views.(at the time of writing)

On YouTube, MrBeast has over 225 million subscribers, and on X, he has 25 million followers. For the unversed, X started its ad revenue-sharing program last year. After showering some lucky, well-connected creators (including Elon's faves!) with thousands in ad revenue, X has finally opened the floodgates.

How much money does Mr. Beast make on YouTube?

The Street’s estimates suggest he earns $3-5 million monthly through ads and sponsorships, with past YouTube income averaging $4.5 million per month. According to Forbes, this income translates to a potential Top 40 spot on their Celebrity 100 list, surpassing major stars like Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, and even K-pop juggernaut BTS.

MrBeast stated that the production of his videos typically costs a million dollars or more, according to an interview he did with Rolling Stone in 2022. He said, "I could be doing cheaper videos, but I just don't want to. I want to push the boundaries to go bigger, bigger."