How MrBeast is paying off the debt of Americans

25-year-old Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is one of the most well-known YouTubers. His content frequently involves him pushing the limits of human endurance and going beyond the boundaries of safety. In addition to his daring stunts, he frequently challenges strangers to complete tasks, offering huge cash rewards to those who successfully accomplish them. MrBeast often shares videos on YouTube that test the human limits. (Instagram/@mrbeast)

So far, MrBeast has put himself in situations like burying himself alive, getting stranded in the sea for seven days, surviving 100 days in a circle and more to challenge his mind. (Also Read: MrBeast's 7-day burial stunt leaves him in ‘mental agony’)

But for the various individuals who take part in his videos, their motivation stems from the prospect of winning prize money which can help pay off student loans, home loans, and medical bills. As per TechCrunch, the contestants' ultimate objective of settling their financial obligations is the driving force behind their decision to participate in these offbeat YouTube challenges.

In one of the most recent videos by MrBeast, he challenges two people, Suzie Taylor and Bailey Stanfield to stay together in an 'asylum-like room' and spend 100 days completely cut off from the world. While cohabiting, and getting to know each other, Taylor asks Stanfield what he plans to do with the prize money. His answer is simple and to the point. He says, "I was probably going to pay a lot on the house." Meanwhile, for Taylor, she wants to pay off her parents' debt. (Also Read: Kid was trick or treating... MrBeast did this to make him smile)

In another one of his videos, he asks a person to stay in a grocery store and earn $10,000 every day he spends there. In the middle of the video, when the man earns $200,000, he divides the money to pay for his debt, house, car, business, and more. He then aims to earn up to $500,000.

According to TechCrunch, MrBeasts' videos have changed the American Dream. It is no longer that a person can get rich by just working hard. Now, the aim is that one day MrBeast will record you living in unusual conditions, and you'll be able to pay off your debt by winning money from his videos.

As per the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, college costs in the US have more than doubled in the last four decades, and student loan borrowing has increased. The quantity of student loan debt in the United States has climbed by 66% over the last decade, and it now exceeds $1.77 trillion.

Kaiser Health News and NPR reports that 100 million people in America, including 41% of adults, are plagued by a healthcare system that is systematically forcing patients into debt on a large scale. The analysis indicates that, despite attention from the White House and Congress, the problem is significantly more widespread than previously documented. This is because much of the debt accumulated by patients is concealed as credit card balances, family loans, or payment plans to hospitals and other medical providers.