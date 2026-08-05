Swiatek fends off Bejlek to reach Toronto third round

Former world number one Iga Swiatek survived some nervy moments to launch her US Open build-up with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Sara Bejlek in her second-round opener at the Toronto WTA 1000 on Tuesday. HT Image

In her first match since her Wimbledon title defense ended with a third-round exit, Poland's Swiatek was rolling through the first nine games, appearing in total control with a double-break for a 3-0 lead in the second.

But her Czech opponent dug in, using off-speed balls and some well-judged volleys to disrupt Swiatek's rhythm, winning two straight games before Swiatek pulled off a great escape fending off nine break points in a 22-minute sixth game to hold serve for a 4-2 lead.

"It was quite a weird game I've got to say," Swiatek gold Tennis Channel. "Not easy to finish it. There was much more running, much more different change of rhythm and different solutions that we used during that game.

"I felt like we both were kind of changing the rhythm and the pace all the time, so sometimes it was hard to adjust to it.

"I'm happy that I stayed in the game and stayed solid because I felt at the end it got pretty physical."

Swiatek has slipped from third in the world at this time last year to her current eighth.

Her Wimbledon disappointment came just four weeks after the four-time French Open champion bowed out in the last 16 at Roland Garros.

In fact, Swiatek has yet to reach a Tour-level final this season and is hoping a late surge over the North American hard court campaign capped by the US Open will prevent her from finishing the calendar year without a title for the first time since 2020 the year she won the first of her six Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.

She took some of the extra time after Wimbledon to work on technical aspects of her game, saying she's been working on her rhythm and not rushing on the court.

"I feel like for sure in practices I already have these new habits in me. Sometimes during the match you've just got to focus even more to not let these old patterns come back."

World number one Aryna Sabalenka was due to open her campaign on Tuesday night with a second-round clash against Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima.

Sabalenka is also looking to bounce back on the hard courts of North America after falling in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros and in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The Belarusian star has dominated on the surface this year, winning 23 of her 24 matches on hard courts the lone defeat her loss to Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.

In other early matches, ninth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina rallied from a set and a break down to beat Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-7 , 7-6 , 6-4.

Ukraine's French Open finalist Marta Kostyuk was also in action, taking on Canadian wild card Katherine Sebov.

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