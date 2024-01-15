Elon Musk defends Ramaswamy after Trump's blistering attack, says ‘Vivek will far exceed the polls’ in Iowa caucuses

Ahead of Iowa’s presidential caucuses on Monday evening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk extended his support for the long-shot Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, predicting that he "will do far better" in the state than polls suggest. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter.(REUTERS)

On Sunday, Musk commented on a video of Iowa Rep. Steven Holt's (R-Iowa) interview shared on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

When questioned about Ramaswamy trailing behind former US president Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, Holt dismissed the authenticity of the poll numbers and suggested that the people surveyed have primarily been asked about their support for Trump, Haley, or DeSantis, with Ramaswamy’s name not being presented as an option.

”They say, ‘I am supporting Vivek’ and the response is, ‘He is out of the polls. If you had to support the others, who would it be?'” Holt told Fox News.

Is Ramaswamy going to shock the world in Iowa caucus? Musk thinks so

“My guess is that Vivek will far exceed the polls when the votes are counted,” Musk said while responding to the Holt's interview.

“I think you’re right”, Musk wrote in response to an X user who posted: “I truly believe this Monday @VivekGRamaswamy is going to shock the world. This is going to be a major win for the country.”

Musk also responded “Yes” when one user asked “Do you trust Vivek Ramaswamy?”

Trump says Ramaswamy ‘not MAGA’ ahead of Iowa caucuses

Musk's backing to Ramaswamy comes after ex-US President Donald Trump said the biotech multimillionaire is "not MAGA" and encouraged his supporters to not get "duped." "A vote for Vivek is a vote for the 'other side' — don’t get duped by this. Vote for "TRUMP," he stated.

Trump's rant against Ramaswamy came as his campaign was handing out t-shirts bearing the slogan – "Save Trump, Vote Vivek”. The t-shirts caught the ex-president's attention when Ramaswamy posted a picture with a group of youngsters wearing them after his event in Rock Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday.

After Trump's post, Ramaswamy took to X (formerly Twitter) and said he respects "the hell out of Trump" and that he's the “best President of the 21st century.”

In a recent Suffolk University poll, Trump gained the support of 54% of likely voters, while South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley ranked at the second position with 20% support, followed by Florida Governor Ron (13%) DeSantis and Ramaswamy (6%).

Win in early polling states could give candidate the much-needed boost ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, when several states will hold primaries and caucuses.