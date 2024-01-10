close_game
New York school faces backlash for housing migrants, 'they'll come for homes next', Elon Musk

ByVertika Kanaujia
Jan 10, 2024 10:24 AM IST

New York's James Madison High School will be providing shelter to migrants living in tent shelter at Floyd Bennett Field

James Madison High School in New York is facing severe backlash after it was forced to suspend classes to house migrants on its premises. 2,000 migrants from Floyd Bennett field have been transported to the school and will be occupying its gymnasiums and auditorium overnight.

Migrants from Floyd Bennett field being shifting to New York's James Madison High School
Migrants from Floyd Bennett field being shifting to New York's James Madison High School

New York Mayor calls the decision for "overabundance of caution"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ announced the decision to move moving migrants from the tent shelter at Floyd Bennett Field for safety reasons due to the incoming storms and potential high winds. He was quoted by New York Daily News as saying, it was being done out of an "overabundance of caution."

As a result James Madison High School confirmed that as it was being used as a "temporary overnight respite center" and would be closed as a result on Wednesday. Students will be forced to "pivot" to remote learning as a result.

Inna Vernikov calls the decision “unacceptable"

Inna Vernikov, Council Member of New York City called the statement “unacceptable" and asked for authorities to stop using schools as shelters. She says decision to use Floyd Benet Field as a migrant facility was not appropriate as it's vulnerable and not a sustainable housing facility.

“Our public schools are meant to be places of learning and growth for our children, and were never intended to be shelters or facilities for emergency housing,” Inna further added.

Elon Musk also criticised the move, “This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms. Soon, cities will run out of schools to vacate. Then they will come for your homes.”

Calling the move a safety concern Council Member voiced concerns of parents and neighbours, “This will agitate local residents, disrupt the entire school environment, and place a tremendous burden on our families, students, school administrators and staff.”

There were many who came out to support the school's decision considering New York is going through rough weather and the Floyd Benet Field is an inhumane facility to house the migrants.

Defence Attorney, Marina Medvin has called the decision ‘surreal'

However many on the internet also supported the Mayor's decision to use the school facilities as migrant shelters. The city is bracing up for a powerful storm that will bring in major flooding and damaging winds has arrived in the Tri-State area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania into early Wednesday. The combination of 2"-4" of rain along with saturated ground and melting snowpack could mean particularly widespread flooding.

    Vertika Kanaujia

    Vertika Kanaujia is Editor Audience Growth at Hindustan Times and oversees the website’s coverage of business news, health, technology and internet culture. She is a Chevening Scholar and a Columbia Journalism University Fellow. Vertika has been a journalist for more than 18 years. After starting her career as a business journalist in TV she has worked with various leading news channels. You can email her at vertika.kanaujia@htdigital.in.

