Vivek Ramaswamy says Trump attack was an ‘unfortunate move’, calls Haley a ‘puppet’

After his rival Donald Trump’s scathing attack, Vivek Ramaswamy has refrained from giving a response. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the GOP hopeful called the former US president’s remark an “unfortunate move” by his “campaign advisors.” Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Trump accused Ramaswamy of using “deceitful campaign tricks,” warning voters, “Vivek is not MAGA.” Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at a campaign event, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(AP)

Vivek Ramaswamy says he won’t ‘criticise’ Trump

Ramaswamy began his X post by admitting he’s aware of Trump’s criticism of him. However, the 38-year-old candidate will not be giving any response. Despite the brutal comments by his opponent, Ramaswamy expressed his admiration for the Trump presidency.

“Yes, I saw President Trump’s Truth Social post. It’s an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don’t think friendly fire is helpful. Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I’m not going to criticize him in response to this late attack,” he wrote.

He continued, “I’ve met tens of thousands of Iowans across 390+ events here, and they are deeply worried - and so am I - that this “system” won’t allow Donald J. Trump anywhere near the White House again. It seems they will stop at *nothing* to keep him away from power.”

Furthermore, Ramaswamy confessed to being “worried for Trump” and “for our country.” He also recounted the times he supported Trump, saying, “I’ve stood up against the persecutions against Trump, and I’ve defended him at every step. I showed up at the Miami courthouse in solidarity following his first federal indictment.”

“I filed a FOIA demand to the Biden DOJ. I submitted an amicus brief this week with the U.S. Supreme Court calling on them to overturn Colorado’s ruling. I pledged to remove myself from Maine’s & Colorado’s primary ballots if they remove Trump, calling on DeSantis and Haley to do the same,” Ramaswamy added.

‘We have to open our eyes’

The American entrepreneur also told voters to “open their eyes” ahead of the 2024 elections. “Last time it was a man-made pandemic & Big Tech election interference,” he wrote. Ramaswamy also mentioned opponent Nikki Haley, calling her a “puppet.” “Now, the same billionaires funding the lawsuits against Trump are the ones trying to prop up Nikki Haley,” he said.

Ramaswamy continued, “The same MSM blasting Trump is lavishing praise on Nikki. They want to narrow this to a two-horse race between Trump & Haley, eliminate Trump (one way or other), & trot their puppet into the White House.” “We can’t fall for that trap. 1 year from now, we won’t look back and say we were shocked that it happened. We’ll kick ourselves for not stopping it.”

“Our movement must live on. America-First didn’t start in 2016. It started in 1776. We owe it to our Founding Fathers to do the right thing for our country. I want to save Trump & to save this country. Let’s do it together. You won’t hear any friendly fire from me,” Ramaswamy added.