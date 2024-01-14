Joe Biden refutes to stand with Taiwan’s independence as island re-elects anti-China president

US President Joe Biden expressed his views on Taiwan’s election shortly after the results were announced. He said on the South Lawn, “We do not support independence,” reaffirming the U.S. position of adhering to the One China policy. This policy acknowledges China’s claim over Taiwan, but also maintains informal ties with the island’s government. US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

On Saturday, Taiwan held its presidential election and re-elected its incumbent leader, Vice President Lai Ching-te, aka William.

Lai is a member of the Democratic Progressive Party, which has been in power for three consecutive terms. The election outcome will shape Taiwan’s future relations with China, which considers the island as part of its territory and has threatened to use force if it declares independence.

Biden had met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November and warned him not to interfere in Taiwan’s election. He said he was committed to the One China agreement and had no intention of changing it. He also said he would continue to send unofficial delegations of former U.S. officials to Taiwan, as he had done in 2021 and 2022.

A senior Biden administration official explained, “Given our unofficial relationship with Taiwan, we often send these high-level unofficial delegations of former government officials to Taipei. We have a decades-long tradition of doing so.”

The U.S. announced on Wednesday that it would send another unofficial delegation to Taiwan to congratulate Lai on his victory.

The delegation would consist of former senior U.S. officials. It is unclear how China will react to this move and to Lai’s re-election, but it has previously stated that it will “not make any concession or compromise” on Taiwan.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Saturday praising Lai for his win and commending the Taiwanese people for “demonstrating the strength of their robust democratic system and electoral process.”

Lai, who has said he is willing to talk to China, thanked his supporters on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He vowed to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and to be “a force of good in the international community.”