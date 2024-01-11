Why Indian-American leaders are not happy with Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, one of the few Indian American presidential hopefuls and the sole female Republican contender, has failed to connect with Indian American voters in Iowa, according to some of the state’s leading Indian and South Asian American groups. Can Nikki Haley turn the tide in time? Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

With the Iowa caucuses just days away, the community say she has squandered a chance to boost her support among a key demographic.

Haley has naturally drawn attention from the Indian and South Asian American communities, and she counts some prominent Indian American donors among her backers. But she has not followed the example of other Republicans in this primary cycle, who have actively sought out voters of colour and highlighted their identity to attract new supporters.

‘Do you want the support’ Haley?

Leaders of the Indo-American PAC-IA, the Iowa Sikh Association and the Indo-American Association of Iowa told reporters that they reached out to the Haley campaign as early as last summer, when she was still struggling to gain traction in the state. They wanted to invite her to their temples, house parties or town halls.

But none of those events ever happened. The leaders said they felt frustrated and alienated by the lack of outreach from the Haley campaign.

“Do you want the support and do you support the engagement of Indian Americans across the board?” asked Prakash Kopparapu, chairman of the Indo-American PAC-IA, which promotes the political and civic involvement of Indian Americans in Iowa.

“It really raises the question: Who are you willing to engage in the dialogue?”

Haley's campaign did not offer much explanation

“Nikki is working to lift up all Americans by making America strong and proud,” said Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokeswoman for the campaign.

Haley has faced a delicate balance on her identity, as well as attacks from her Republican opponents and their allies.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump questioned her U.S. citizenship on his social media site, a move that coincided with polls showing her gaining on Trump in New Hampshire.

Trump has not been very active in Iowa, and Kopparapu said his group did not even try to host him. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, another Republican candidate, sent a surrogate to meet with them recently, he said.

Vivek Ramaswamy, another Indian American candidate, has been more visible in the state. He has visited the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Iowa several times, where he introduced his parents to the attendees, and he is scheduled to attend an Indo-American PAC-IA event this week.