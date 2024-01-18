close_game
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor romances robot Kriti Sanon. Watch

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor romances robot Kriti Sanon. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 18, 2024 07:10 PM IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Kriti Sanon plays a robot in this rom-com headlined by Shahid Kapoor. It also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Shahid Kapoor goes one step ahead of where Joaquin Phoenix's Theodore was in the 2013 Hollywood film Her. Joaquin fell in love with Samantha, an artificially intelligent virtual assistant voiced by Scarlett Johansson. Shahid falls in love with a robot (played by Kriti Sanon), but the catch is that he doesn't even realise she's not flesh-and-blood, even after sleeping with her. (Also Read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan: Shahid Kapoor brings back his dance moves with Kriti Sanon)

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer
Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer

What's in the trailer?

The trailer starts with Shahid and Kriti Sanon meeting, dancing, romancing and having sex somewhere overseas. He then brings her home to his North Indian joint family, comprising familiar faces like Rakesh Bedi as his father, Dharmendra as his grandfather, and Rajesh Kumar aka Rosesh Sarabhai. They're all fascinated by Kriti's character and her adroit abilities.

It's only when Shahid's maternal aunt (played by Dimple Kapadia), a scientist, enters the picture that the twist hits us and them. Kriti turns out to be a robot. We see Shahid tell her that he can't wrap his head around how he managed to fall in love with a robot, only for her to ask him if robots don't have feelings. This may just take one back to S Shankar's 2010 Tamil sci-fi blockbuster Enthiraan, where a robot and a clone of her lover, Chitti (Rajinikanth), falls in love with a human, Sana (Aishwarya Rai).

About the film

The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film will be out in theatres on February 9.

A few days ago, the makers released the energetic dance number Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from the film. Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the dance number has been choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha. The video captured Shahid and Kriti showcasing their impressive dancing skills.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
