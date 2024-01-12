Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan: Shahid Kapoor brings back his dance moves with Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to bring a fun, romantic-comedy with their promising chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. On Friday, the makers dropped a dance number from the film, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan. It brings back Shahid with his smooth dance moves after a long time. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's ‘impossible love story’ gets a new title Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan features Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.

Not only Shahid, but Kriti Sanon too burned the dance floor in a low waist blue saree. The song is a fun rendition of the original Rajasthani song in full Hindi lyrics. Laal Peeli Akhiyaan also features a glimpse of Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

The song is sung by Romy and Tanishk Bagchi, while lyrics are penned by Neeraj Rajawat, the music is composed by Tanishk. Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, “Yayyyy! It's so fun. Such a happy happy dance track… Another addition to our Sangeet Performance Playlist! Shahid's killer dance moves are adding up to the song's energy! What a choreography.”

“What a groove this song has! Shahid Kapoor's dance is also a cherry on the cake,” added another listener. Someone also commented, “After a Very long time an excellent dance number from Bollywood instead of a remix version of old songs, love it.”

Unveiling the song, Kriti wrote on X, “Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to move and groove to the beats of #LaalPeeliAkhiyaan Song out now.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is a Maddock Films production which is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

The first look poster of the film was released recently with its title. It is the first collaboration between Shahid and Kriti and will be out in theatres on February 9 during the Valentine's week.

Shahid was last seen in Farzi, which marked his OTT debut last year. He was also seen in another OTT film, Bloody Daddy. Kriti, on the other hand, released three films in 2023. It included Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath, all of which did not work well at the box office.

