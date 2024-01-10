Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's ‘impossible love story’ gets a new title

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic film has finally got a name as well as a release date. The film is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the new poster even has the popular original song by Raghav playing along with it. The film will release ahead of the Valentine's Day on February 9. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter meet king and queen of Bhutan during New Year holiday with family. See pics Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon star in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Sharing a new poster of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with the song playing in the background, Kriti Sanon wrote on Instagram, “This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024. A Maddock Films production.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A closer look at the poster shows a robot sign in place of O in the movie title. It shows Shahid and Kriti in a close embrace.

Fans react to movie title, fresh pairing

Some fans were simply happy to finally learn the title of the movie. A fan also noticed the robot sign. “Robot really? Not sure how the indian audience will digest this,” wrote one. Another commented, “Woah. This is sooo hot already!” Giving their fresh pairing a hashtag, a fan wrote, “So excited to see our #ShahRiti together.” Commenting on the two, a fan wrote, “Woahhh that sizzling chemistry.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is a Maddock Films production which is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

Shahid and Kriti's earlier releases

The film brings Shahid and Kriti opposite each other for the first time. Kriti was seen in three films last year, including Shehzada, Adipurush and Ganapath. All the three films failed to impress the critics or the viewers. Shahid was seen in the web show Farzi and the film Bloody Daddy, both on OTT platforms last year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place