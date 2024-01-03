Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter meet king and queen of Bhutan during New Year holiday with family. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, along with their children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor and Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter, were on a New Year vacation in Bhutan. Mira has been documenting their serene getaway on Instagram. On Wednesday, Mira shared another peek inside their holiday as she posted photos of herself meeting the queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema. Mira also shared a group photo featuring Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the king of Bhutan. Also read: Shahid Kapoor and other celebs give glimpse of how they celebrated New Year Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with their family met the royal family of Bhutan during their recent holiday.

Shahid Kapoor and family meet the royals in Bhutan

In the picture, Mira was seen with actor-husband Shahid Kapoor as well as her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Also joining them were Mira's parents Bela and Vikramaditya Rajput. Shahid, Mira and family were dressed in casual winter clothes as they posed with the king and queen of Bhutan.

Mira Rajput's pictures with the queen

In a couple of other pictures, Mira was seen in an ethnic outfit as she posed with the queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema, who was dressed in a traditional Bhutanese outfit. The two smiled wide for the camera in another picture, seemingly taken at Dechencholing Palace, located in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan.

In her caption, Mira Rajput gushed about Bhutan's royal family as well as the country, writing, “Bhutan: The People’s Kingdom. So grateful to have met His Majesty The King @kingjigmekhesar and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen of Bhutan and spent time on many occasions during our stay. Their warmth, humility and generosity envelopes one into the comfort of chatting and interacting candidly. Yet their pride for the country, their people and its heritage reminds one of their innate regality.”

More holiday pics from Bhutan

Over the last couple of days, Shahid, Ishaan and Mira have been sharing pictures and videos from their Bhutan vacation. Before ringing in 2024, Mira had also shared a bunch of solo pictures from the Bhutan trip on Instagram.

She had written in the caption, "Taking off to 2024. Better and brighter. Be yourself, real and happy! So while we leave behind the baggage that slows us down, let’s never forget to check-in the one package we should load in kilos... fun! Have fun guys. Life is too short to be serious... Happy New Year."

