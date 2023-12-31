Kareena Kapoor in Switzerland to Mira Rajput in Bhutan, destinations where celebs are holidaying on New Year's Eve

Like most things in their lives, celebs' New Year vacations are looking fabulous and picture-perfect. Several celebrities have been holidaying overseas, while a few are also ringing in the New Year 2024 in India. While Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Mira Rajput have been sharing awe-inspiring holiday photos from Switzerland, Egypt and Bhutan, respectively, others like Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Uorfi Javed are holidaying at popular party destinations like Goa. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands at airport as they leave for holiday on New Year's Eve. Watch Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput Bhutan and Parineeti Chopra have been sharing their New Year holiday photos on Instagram.

Many other celebs such as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram were also spotted at Mumbai airport in recent days as they jetted off to undisclosed holiday destinations to celebrate New Year Eve. Actor Sunny Leone has also been sharing her recent holiday pictures and videos from all over the world – London to Kashmir.

Sonakshi Sinha travels to Egypt

The actor has been sharing pictures and videos of her holiday in Egypt on Instagram. On Saturday, with her photos, she wrote in her Instagram caption, "Ending 2023 in Egypt. Day 1: soaked in some history and culture at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Cairo. Saw 4000 year old royal mummies, ancient cosmetics and garments of the queens, what all was buried with the pharaoh’s, their musical instruments, how they told time, hieroglyphics, some truths and some myths. Mind is blown."

Parineeti Chopra holidays with Raghav Chadha

Days after sharing a glimpse of her Christmas in London with husband and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, Parineeti has been documenting her travels. She shared a series of pictures from a London restaurant recently and also gave a glimpse of her and Raghav's luggage at an airport on Saturday. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor also shared a picture of a luxurious room, and wrote, “Classy cosy NYE.”

Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli

It seems like Anushka Sharma has touched down in South Africa to ring in the New Year 2024 with husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, as per recent pictures of her at a local restaurant shared by fan pages. With Virat currently in South Africa for a series, it looks like the couple and daughter Vamika will celebrate NYE in the country.

Kriti Sanon, Samantha, Sanjay Dutt visit Dubai

Kriti Sanon and sister-actor Nupur Sanon posed with MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni at a party in Dubai ahead of New Year 2024. Stebin Ben, Varun Dhawan and Abdu Rozik also attended the bash. Sanjay Dutt is also in Dubai with wife Maanayata and their kids Shahraan and Iqra to celebrate NYE.

Sanjay's daughter Trishala from his first marriage to Richa Sharma had also joined them for a recent outing in Dubai. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been sharing a glimpse of her Dubai travels on Instagram Stories.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan holiday in the Alps

Kareena has been sharing glimpses from her Switzerland vacation with Saif Ali Khan and kids. The actors recently jetted off to Switzerland for their annual New Year vacation with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. On Friday, she shared pictures of her skiing session with friend Natasha Poonawalla.

Kareena can be seen taking a picture of the mountains from her window in another photo she posted on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024.” A few days ago, Kareena had shared a photo of her younger son Jeh from inside a plane, as he pointed out of the window. She wrote, “Baby in the Alps.”

Orhan Awatramani and Uorfi Javed party in Goa

Orry partied with Uorfi Javed, Shriya Saran, Kim Sharma and others in Goa ahead of New Year Eve. Orry, who is known for being friends with celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and many others, took to Instagram Stories to share a bunch of pictures and videos from their night out.

Mira Rajput's mountain getaway

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with their children Misha and Zain are on a New Year vacation in Bhutan. Mira has been documenting their serene getaway on Instagram. On Sunday, Mira shared a peek inside their holiday as she posted her solo pictures with snow-clad mountains in the background.

She wrote in her caption, "Taking off to 2024. Better and brighter. Be yourself, real and happy! So while we leave behind the baggage that slows us down, let’s never forget to check-in the one package we should load in kilos... fun! Have fun guys. Life is too short to be serious... Happy New Year."

