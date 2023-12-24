Parineeti Chopra to celebrate first Christmas post marriage in London, shares pic with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra has given glimpses of how she will celebrate her Christmas. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Parineeti posted a photo with her husband and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha as they enjoyed winter in London. She also shared some photos on her Instagram Stories of her preparation for the festivity. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra reveals if she has plans to join politics after marriage with Raghav Chadha) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are in London.

Parineeti and Raghav in London

In a photo, Parineeti leaned towards Raghav as he held her. They smiled, looking at each other on the streets of London. For the outing, Parineeti wore a black outfit and matching boots. She tied her hair in a bun. Raghav was seen in a blue shirt, beige pants, black coat and brown shoes.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Parineeti pens a note

The duo posed next to a Christmas tree. Sharing the picture, Parineeti wrote, "Falling on my Santa for life (face heart and Christmas tree emoji)." She also tagged Raghav. On her Instagram Stories, Parineeti posted a picture of a decorated Christmas tree next to several toys. She added the time as 8.54 am.

Parineeti also shared a picture giving a glimpse from her window. A building was seen in the distance amid the greenery. Parineeti also posted pictures of several cookies and buns kept on baskets in the next picture.

Parineeti shared pictures on her Instagram Stories.

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces from the entertainment industry and politics. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

About Parineeti's upcoming project

Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film presents the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty.

He rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27. The highest-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place