MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan party in Dubai ahead of New Year 2024; fans react: 'How lucky'

Ahead of the New Year 2024, sisters-actors Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon partied with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Nupur’s rumoured boyfriend and singer, Stebin Ben, who was also present, treated fans to a group picture. Actor Varun Dhawan was also spotted at the bash in Dubai, and posed with Abdu Rozik of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame. Also read: Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Agastya Nanda and siblings jet off for New Year's Eve MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni pose with Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben at a Dubai party.

Kriti Sanon's pics with MS Dhoni, Nupur

Taking to Instagram Stories, Stebin shared a picture that captured MS Dhoni and Sakshi posing with Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon and himself. MS Dhoni looked handsome in a black shirt with a pair of black trousers. Sakshi was seen in a white dress. Kriti wore an orange-purple dress, while Nupur opted for a black and grey short dress for the party.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Re-sharing the pictures on Instagram Stories, Nupur wrote, “Bidding goodbye to 2023 with the best energies around… 2024, we’re almost ready to welcome you!” Nupur also shared a solo picture with her 'Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni brother)'. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “And obviously the best! Mahi bhai.” Kriti joined them in a series of group photos from the Dubai party.

Reactions to the party pics

An Instagram user wrote, "How lucky they are that they are in the presence of the great MS DHONI." Another commented, "Thala for a reason..." Many others left 'thala' in the comments section of an Instagram post with the party pictures. The nickname Thala has come to symbolise the strong bond between MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings franchise. Thala is a Tamil word meaning leader.

Nupur and Kriti Sanon's recent projects

On the work front, Kriti recently finished shooting for her film Do Patti. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the thriller is also her maiden project as a producer. The official release date of Do Patti is still awaited. It will be out on Netflix and also marks Kriti and Kajol’s second collaboration after Dilwale.

Kriti will also be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film, which will be out in theatres in February 2024. Kriti also has The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Nupur, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao, which was written and directed by Vamsee.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place