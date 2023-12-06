close_game
News / Entertainment / Kriti Sanon wraps up Manali schedule of 'Do Patti'

Kriti Sanon wraps up Manali schedule of 'Do Patti'

ANI |
Dec 06, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Actor Kriti Sanon on Tuesday announced the schedule wrap of her upcoming thriller film 'Do Patti'.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon has announced the schedule wrap of her upcoming thriller film 'Do Patti'.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kriti shared a string of pictures and videos which she captioned, "Manali.. You are beautiful! Its a Schedule wrap for #DoPatti !! Cold weather, Warm hearts!Passionate souls trying to create some magic while making memories! Such a fulfilling schedule, all thanks to a great team!@beatnikbob5 @martratassepp you guys killed it!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ejUZ5xEWQ/

She shared a video of the snowcapped mountains of Manali and wrote, "Manali!!! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL #SCHEDULEWRAP #DOPATTI."

In another story, she shared a picture of trees and wrote, "Manali Schedule Wrap #DoPatti."

She also shared a picture of her director Shashanka Chaturvedi sitting on the ground and wrote, "Our director getting his coolness to every frame of the film! #DoPatti."

In one of the pictures which she re-shared on her Instagram stories, the 'Dilwale' actor is seen posing with her co-actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

The film also stars Kajol in the lead role.

The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited.

'Do Patti' marks Kriti's second collaboration with Kajol after 'Dilwale'.

Apart from this, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024.

She also has 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. (ANI)

