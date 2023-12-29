Kareena Kapoor chills with Natasha Poonawalla in Switzerland, shows how they ‘keep warm in snow’. See pics

Kareena Kapoor is back at her favourite holiday destination, Switzerland. Just like last year, she will be ringing the New Year in the Swiss Alps with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jehangir. This time, she is also joined by her close friend Natasha Poonawalla and their latest picture from the snow-covered mountains is enough to prove they are having a blast. Also read: Kareena Kapoor's eyes well up as she speaks about Saif Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan, fans love their love. Watch Kareena Kapoor has shared a few pictures from her Swiss vacation.

Kareena can't get enough of Switzerland

Thursday evening, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with Natasha as they posed in the snow. “This is how we keep warm in the snow”, she wrote along with the stunning picture. While Kareena is seen in a white winter jacket and black pants, Natasha is seen in a beige woolen co-ord set and boots.

Hours before, Kareena had shared a picture from her hotel room's balcony to give her fans a glimpse of the view. She was seen in a colourful night suit, clicking a picture from her room. “Chasing the light…4 days to 2024,” she captioned the post. Sharing another picture of the scenic location, Kareena wrote, “Find your light.”

Kareena Kapoor is having a gala time in Switzerland.

Kareena Kapoor has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif Ali Khan almost every year since they got married in 2012. Before heading to Switzerland, they spent some time in London around Christmas. Kareena also shared pictures of Saif and Taimur enjoying a football match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kareena's films in 2023 and 2024

This year, Kareena presented a never-seen-before avatar of herself in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, Jaane Jaan. She will be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders soon.

She also has The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh and features in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

