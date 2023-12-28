Kareena Kapoor's eyes well up as she speaks about Saif Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan, fans love their love. Watch

As Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, their family members shared beautiful video messages for them. The clips--featuring Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan-- were shown to Saif and Sharmila as they graced the couch together for the first time. (Also read: Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan's split with Amrita Singh was ‘not harmonious’: 'She needed time to cool down') Kareena Kapoor had tears in her eyes as she spoke about her husband Saif Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan.

Only love for her 'Amma'

Kareena had the sweetest message for her 'Amma' and revealed how she has been calling her that since the time she met Saif. “I genuinely feel that connection and love for her because she has been so warm, so caring. I think she looks at me more like a daughter, like Soha and Saba. It's always been like that. She's always made me feel welcomed.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

'Saif is my entire being'

When it was her turn to speak about Saif, Kareena got emotional and had tears in her eyes. “What does Saif mean to me? Saif is my entire being. He is my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him. He's my life,” she said. Saif put a hand to his chest, overwhelmed by his wife's words for him.

Reddit loves their love

A picture of emotional Kareena was shared on Reddit as well and fans cheered for their strong bond even after all these years. “Kareena getting teary-eyed while talking about Saif was such a wholesome moment. What they have is very healthy and heart-warming,” read a post. Another person commented, “Same I saw this too! I feel Kareena and Saif are one of the rare couples in Bollywood who seem to have a healthy marriage. And it’s so nice to see how madly in love Kareena is even though they have been together for a long time.” Another comment read, “Awwwwwww, this is so cute. I love their relationship.”

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and have two sons together--Taimur and Jehangir.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place