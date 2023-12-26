Raha Kapoor sleeps peacefully as Alia Bhatt carries her in her arms at airport; family leaves for New Year holiday

Fans cannot get enough of Raha Kapoor ever since she made her public debut on Christmas yesterday. Her parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt allowed paparazzi to click her photos as they attended the Kapoor family Christmas lunch. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

On Tuesday, the family jetted off to an unknown destination to ring in the New Year. They were seen arriving at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt finally reveal Raha's face to the world at Kapoor family Christmas lunch

In a paparazzi video, Ranbir Kapoor is spotted waving and flashing a thumbs up sign towards the camera after he got down from a vehicle at the airport. He looked cool in a charcoal black sweatshirt-sweatpants look with broad sunglasses.

Alia, on the other hand, was busy as she carried Raha in her arms. Raha was sleeping undisturbed as photographers could only catch a little glimpse of her. She looked adorable in two pigtails with pink hair accessories and a matching dress. Although Alia could not pose enough for the paparazzi, she did look back at the cameras and smiled before entering the airport terminal.

Fans react to Raha Kapoor

Alia looked refreshing in a white top, paired with black joggers. She was wearing black sunglasses. Reacting to Alia's adorable glimpse, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Cutie is sleeping.” “They are gonna (going to) be good parents,” added another. Someone else commented, “Raha is so Beautiful.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance with their daughter Raha Kapoor on Christmas. They had arrived for the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch. Raha is one year old. She looked adorable in a white and pink dress with a reindeer design on the front and red shoes. Ranbir carried his daughter in his arms with Alia by their side.

As soon as pictures and videos of Raha surfaced on social media, people started debating on who she resembled most. While many of them thought she resembled Ranbir's father, the late Rishi Kapoor, several of them also compared her with Raj Kapoor and even Kareena Kapoor who is Raha's aunt.

