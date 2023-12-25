Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt finally reveal Raha's face to the world at Kapoor family Christmas lunch. Watch

Raha, who looks just like Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor, looked cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Alia wore a floral black dress and Ranbir wore a black jacket with dark jeans. The parents smiled wide as they showed Raha to the paparazzi.

A copy of Rishi Kapoor?

Fans of the actors loved finally catching a glimpse of their daughter. Chandni, who often goes viral for mimicking Alia, wrote, “Oh my god her eyes.” “So much resemblance with Rishi Kapoor,” wrote a fan. “She is adorable resembles alot with her Dada Rishi Kapoor,” commented another.

About Raha

Raha was born on November 6, 2022. Until today, Ranbir and Alia had never shared pictures or let the paparazzi click her photos. At HTLS 2023, Alia explained why she and husband Ranbir Kapoor were protecting Raha from the media spotlight. “I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old.”

Alia, however, reassured everyone that they would show her face once they feel comfortable with the idea.

On her latest Koffee With Karan appearance, Alia also spoke about how she once panicked when the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Raha and shared pictures of her on social media.

Ranbir also talked about his daughter in a recent interview. “I don’t want to leave home. This morning, just the 20 minutes I got with her before my flight rejuvenated me. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. I’m a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe."

