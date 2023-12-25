Inside Alia Bhatt's Christmas bash: Cosy moments with Ranbir Kapoor, dusty fans and more

Wake up besties, a new Ranlia pic just dropped. On Christmas Day, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable pictures of herself and her family as they celebrated the holly jolly festival. Alia and the fam rang in Christmas at her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's home. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani show off rare PDA, share kisses and cuddles in wholesome Christmas post) Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of photos from her Christmas party celebrations at home.

Pictures from the celebrations show Alia in a frilly, dusty yellow dress and her hair tied in a bun. She twirled in front of the Christmas tree to show off her cute look. She was also wearing a reindeer headband in all the pictures. A photo also showed her getting kisses from husband Ranbir Kapoor as they shared a cosy moment on the couch. He wore a pair of beige pants, white shirt and black jacket.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always.”

A picture also showed Christmas tree baubles with Alia and her daughter Raha's names on them. Director Ayan Mukerji and Alia's sister Shaheen also joined them for the party. In the festive pictures, fans also noticed the dusty fan on the ceiling. “Alia ke ghar ke pankhe pe bhi dhool lagi hai guys (Even the fans in Alia's home are dusty),” read a comment on her post. Another fan wrote, “Christmas always gives us the most beautiful ranlia pics.”

Shaheen's Christmas post

Shaheen also shared pictures from the celebrations. Mahesh Bhatt and Soni also posed with Shaheen for the photos. Mahesh's eldest daughter and Alia and Shaheen's half-sister Pooja Bhatt also joined them for some pictures. “Feliz Navidad,” wrote Shaheen with the post.

What's next for Alia and Ranbir?

Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next Jigra. Apart from that, she also has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Animal, which hit theatres on December 1. Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. The film has raked in over ₹500 crore in India, making it one of the most successful films of 2023.

