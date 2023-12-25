Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani show off rare PDA, share kisses and cuddles in wholesome Christmas post

Kiara Advani has posted a romantic picture with Sidharth Malhotra to wish her fans on Christmas. The couple is celebrating their first Christmas after marriage and the picture shared by Kiara is absolutely perfect to sum up their festive mood and love for each other. Kiara is seen in a red dress and a reindeer hairband, with her arms around Sidharth as he puts a peck on her cheek. Also read: Malaika Arora rings in Christmas with friends, raises temperature in white and red. See pics Kiara Advani has posted a romantic picture with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara and Sidharth's Christmas celebration

Sharing the picture, Kiara Advani simply wrote, “Merry Christmas,” with a heart emoji. The post received more than 1.3 million likes within an hour. Manish Malhotra showered it with several heart-eyes and heart emojis and Karan Johar too dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

Fans of the couple couldn't get enough of the couple. A fan reacted with an “awww” while another called it “Too cute.” A fan also wrote, “Enough to get jealous of.” Another said, “A permanent booking like this or nothing.” “Awwwww this is just soo soo sweet, God bless you both always,” said yet another fan.

Kiara had earlier shared a glimpse of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree on her Instagram Stories. It was set up in their balcony, adorned with gifts, candies, reindeers, Santa Claus figurines, and a golden star on top, with a "Merry Christmas" banner.

More about Kiara and Sidharth

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan in February this year. The two fell in love while working on their film Shershaah.

Kiara will now be seen in the Telugu film, Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan. She has also signed War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Sidharth has two projects lined up for release next year. He will be seen as a soldier in the film, Yodha. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series Indian Police Force. It also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

