Amitabh Bachchan hints at undergoing surgery and ICU stay in cryptic post, says 'homecoming is most difficult phase'
Amitabh Bachchan's latest blog post about hospital and surery has fans concerned about his health. He discussed the tough journey home.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan often pens heartfelt notes on his personal blog, offering fans a glimpse into his thoughts and experiences. However, his latest post has sparked concern after he wrote about being in hospital, undergoing surgery, spending time in the ICU and the challenges of returning home, leaving fans worried about his health.
Amitabh Bachchan on surgery and homecoming from hospital
On Monday, Big B took to his personal blog and wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .."
Elaborating on the challenges that follow a hospital discharge, he added, "this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life."
Concluding his note on a hopeful yet philosophical note, Big B wrote, "some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions...they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory. A choice each makes individually. Nothing wrong with either. Be well, be happy."
Fans were quick to express concern over the actor's health. One fan commented, "Dear Amitji, Hope you are not saying this about your health! Hope you were not in hospital or ICU! Praying for whoever you posted about and wishing them a speedy recovery." Another wrote, "About whom are you talking, Amitabh ji? I'm worried. Are you talking about yourself? Please take care." Another comment read, "I hope there is nothing seriously wrong. You have recovered like a champion from all your health problems and continued working while staying connected with your fans. Please listen to those excellent doctors, and you will not be defeated."
Just a day earlier, the actor kept up his long-standing tradition of greeting fans outside his residence on Sunday. He also shared pictures from the meet-and-greet on his personal blog.
About Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming work
Big B will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, with Amitabh set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama. The first instalment also featured Deepika Padukone in a leading role and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.
Earlier, the makers announced that Deepika would not be returning for the sequel. While reports have claimed that the decision stemmed from disagreements over profit-sharing and reduced working hours, neither Deepika nor the film's team has confirmed the reason. Reports have also suggested that Sai Pallavi may replace her, although no official announcement has been made.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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