Amitabh Bachchan hints at undergoing surgery and ICU stay in cryptic post, says 'homecoming is most difficult phase'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan often pens heartfelt notes on his personal blog, offering fans a glimpse into his thoughts and experiences. However, his latest post has sparked concern after he wrote about being in hospital, undergoing surgery, spending time in the ICU and the challenges of returning home, leaving fans worried about his health. Amitabh Bachchan hints that he was hospitalised and underwent surgery.

Amitabh Bachchan on surgery and homecoming from hospital On Monday, Big B took to his personal blog and wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .."

Elaborating on the challenges that follow a hospital discharge, he added, "this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life."

Concluding his note on a hopeful yet philosophical note, Big B wrote, "some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions...they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory. A choice each makes individually. Nothing wrong with either. Be well, be happy."

Fans were quick to express concern over the actor's health. One fan commented, "Dear Amitji, Hope you are not saying this about your health! Hope you were not in hospital or ICU! Praying for whoever you posted about and wishing them a speedy recovery." Another wrote, "About whom are you talking, Amitabh ji? I'm worried. Are you talking about yourself? Please take care." Another comment read, "I hope there is nothing seriously wrong. You have recovered like a champion from all your health problems and continued working while staying connected with your fans. Please listen to those excellent doctors, and you will not be defeated."

Just a day earlier, the actor kept up his long-standing tradition of greeting fans outside his residence on Sunday. He also shared pictures from the meet-and-greet on his personal blog.

About Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming work Big B will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, with Amitabh set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama. The first instalment also featured Deepika Padukone in a leading role and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

Earlier, the makers announced that Deepika would not be returning for the sequel. While reports have claimed that the decision stemmed from disagreements over profit-sharing and reduced working hours, neither Deepika nor the film's team has confirmed the reason. Reports have also suggested that Sai Pallavi may replace her, although no official announcement has been made.