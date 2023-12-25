Malaika Arora rings in Christmas with friends, raises temperature in white and red. See pics

Malaika Arora stepped out for a Christmas celebration Sunday night, while her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared glimpses from her Christmas bash with friends. Her son Arhaan Khan meanwhile, attended his father's wedding. Also read: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are married, actor shares wedding pics: 'Me and mine begin a lifetime of love, togetherness’ Malaika Arora wore a short white dress for her Christmas outing.

Malaika looked stunning in a short white dress with red stilettos. She put her hair back in a stylish pony with red hairbands to suit the Christmas theme. She was seen wearing a purple blazer over the dress when spotted by the paparazzi.

On her Instagram, Malaika shared pictures with her friends who were all in white and red outfits. Her yoga studio partner Sarvesh Sashi was in a red pyajama set. She also shared a close up picture of her and her friends' stylish footwear. She also shared a glimpse of her Christmas-ready house with white cushions and candles.

Arbaaz gets married for second time

Around the same time, pictures from Arbaaz's wedding flooded the internet. He got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai home. His family including Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Alvira Khan and industry friends like Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were spotted at the venue.

Malaika and Arbaaz continue to co-parent their only son, Arhaan Khan. He is 21 and is planning to join the film industry. He even performed at Arbaaz's wedding on Sunday.

Arjun Kapoor rings in Christmas with sister

Meanwhile, Malaika's boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor rang in Christmas with sister Anshula Kapoor in London. He shared several happy pictures from their Christmas trip on Instagram. The siblings went sightseeing in London, clicked photos and had delicious food.

Malaika on marrying Arjun Kapoor in future

Malaika and Arjun have dropped hints that they too are ready to take their relationship to the next level. On the topic of marriage, Malaika had told Brides Today in April this year, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

Amid sharing her other future plans, Malaika had also said, "I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

