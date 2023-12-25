Inside Arbaaz Khan's wedding: Salman Khan dances with bride Sshura, groom sings songs with son Arhaan. Watch
Salman Khan, Alvira Khan, Arhaan Khan were all spotted in the wedding videos of Arbaaz and Sshura Khan on Sunday night.
Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time on Sunday. The actor-producer had a nikaah ceremony with makeup artist Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home, which was attended by their entire family.
Videos from the wedding
Also in attendance was Arbaaz's superstar brother Salman Khan. Dressed in a lavender-blue Pathani suit, Salman was caught on video as he danced to Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Jagg Ghumeya, sung by Harshdeep Kaur at the party. Salman lightly grooved to the music, surrounded by Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Sshura, his sister Alvira Khan and others.
A video also showed Arbaaz singing a song with his son Arhaan. While Arbaaz was in a creamfloral jacket, Arhaan looked dashing in an all-black suit. Sshura clapped for the father-son duo as they sang songs.
Sharing the first official wedding pictures, Arbaaz wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"
Who all were invited?
Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Arpita's house. Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikaah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.
Arbaaz at Umang
A day before his wedding, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding.
A video showed Arbaaz walking the red carpet at the event and being asked by the photographers if reports of his marriage were true. He gestured at them to keep quiet.
Raveena, who attended the ceremony with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media. Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Sshura.
Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have son Arhaan together. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.
