Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are married, actor shares wedding pics: 'Me and mine begin a lifetime of love, togetherness’

Arbaaz Khan has finally shared his official wedding pictures on Instagram. The actor-filmmaker got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan at sister Arpita Khan's home in Mumbai on Sunday. It was an intimate nikah ceremony with close family members and some industry friends in attendance. Also read: Salman Khan arrives at Arbaaz Khan's wedding, avoids paparazzi; bride-to-be Sshura Khan reaches with family. Watch Arbaaz Khan with Sshura Khan during their nikah.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's nikah

Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers and the bride looked pretty in a lightweight peach lehenga for the nikah. Sharing two pictures with Shura, Arbaaz wrote on Instagram post the celebration, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, from his first wife Malaika Arora, decked up in a black suit for the weding. Arbaaz's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, Helen, brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan with sons Nirvaan and Yohan and sister Alvira Khan were seen reaching Arpita's residence ahead of the function.

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh were also part of the celebrations. Harshdeep Kaur performed at the ceremony and also shared pictures with the new couple. She wrote along with the pictures on Instagram, “Congratulations dearest #ArbaazKhan & @sshurakhan Lots of love and Duas for the both of you. Loved performing for your most precious day with lots of love, warmth and music in the air! #harshdeepkaur #harshdeepkaurlive #arbaazshura.”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's love story

It is believed Arbaaz met Sshura while working on his latest film, Patna Shukla, which stars Raveena in the lead role. Raveena was among the first ones to congratulate Arbaaz on his nikah. She shared a video of her dancing with Arbaaz on sets of Patna Shukla. The video also had a picture of Raveena with Shura. "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai (the party has just begun)!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan!," she wrote in her post for the newlyweds.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. They co-parent son Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz dated Giorgia Andriani for a few years before they called it quits.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place