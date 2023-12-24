Salman Khan arrives at Arbaaz Khan's wedding, avoids paparazzi; bride-to-be Sshura Khan reaches with family. Watch

Arbaaz Khan is all set to marry rumoured girlfriend Sshura Khan on Christmas Eve. The actor has yet to share any official statement about his wedding. Now, amid the wedding rumours, Arbaaz's brother, Salman Khan, was spotted arriving at their sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai home on Sunday in a low-key appearance. Sshura Khan was also spotted arriving at the same spot in a stunning traditional piece. (Also read: Arbaaz Khan arrives at sister Arpita Khan's house for wedding with Sshura Khan; son Arhaan spotted too. Watch) Salman Khan arriving at sister Arpita Khan's home in Mumbai on Sunday. Sshura Khan was also spotted.

Salman Khan avoids paparazzi

Salman Khan avoided the paparazzi as he made his way inside the house. Several paparazzi pages shared videos of the star getting out of his car and entering the venue without posing for the cameras. For the intimate ceremony with family and friends, Salman chose a rust-coloured kurta. He was surrounded by many security guards as he made his way inside.

Sshura Khan arrives at wedding venue

Meanwhile, Sshura Khan was also seen arriving in her car. She looked stunning in a light pink bridal dress. According to reports, Arbaaz and Sshura will take their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on Sunday.

More details

Arbaaz has been reportedly dating make-up artist Sshura Khan for a while, since his breakup with Giorgia Andriani. The new report by The Times of India stated that most wedding functions will be held at Arpita Khan's house. A source added, “The two took a decision all of a sudden and wanted to keep it hush hush with only family members attending the wedding." Both Arbaaz and Sshura have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Earlier, Arbaaz was spotted arriving at the same spot in a casual look. Arbaaz and ex-wife Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan was also spotted there.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and officially parted ways in May 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz co-parent their son Arhaan, who recently moved to the US for higher studies. Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years now.

