Arbaaz Khan arrives at sister Arpita Khan's house for wedding with Sshura Khan; son Arhaan spotted too. Watch

Arbaaz Khan might not have shared any official statement about his wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sshura Khan, but as per latest reports, the two will marry on Christmas Eve. Amid wedding rumours, the actor-filmmaker was spotted arriving at sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai home on Sunday in a casual look. Arbaaz and ex-wife Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan was also spotted arriving at aunt Arpita's home. Actor Ridhima Pandit was also seen in a yellow ethnic look. Also read: Arbaaz Khan blushes and tells paparazzi to stay quiet as they tease him about rumoured wedding. Watch Arbaaz Khan was seen outside sister Arpita Khan's home in Mumbai on Sunday.

Arbaaz Khan's wedding

It has been reported that Arbaaz and Sshura will take their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. He has been reportedly dating make-up artist Sshura Khan for a while, since his breakup with Giorgia Andriani.

As per a new report by The Times of India, most of the wedding functions will be held at Arpita Khan's house. A source said, “The two took a decision all of a sudden and wanted to keep it hush hush with only family members attending the wedding. ”

More about their relationship

The couple reportedly met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film Patna Shukla. However, both Arbaaz and Sshura have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. A source told The Times of India in an earlier report, “Arbaaz met Sshura on the set of his production venture Patna Shukla and they hit it off instantly. They started dating around nine months ago. Arbaaz introduced her to his family and the entire Khandaan (Khan family) love her.”

The wedding date was reportedly finalised soon after. Reports suggest that this is Sshura’s second marriage as well. Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and officially parted ways in May 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz co-parent their son Arhaan, who recently moved to the US for higher studies. Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years now.

