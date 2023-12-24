Arbaaz Khan blushes and tells paparazzi to stay quiet as they tease him about rumoured wedding. Watch

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan almost confirmed his wedding rumours with his cheeky reaction to being teased by paparazzi. It happened at Mumbai Police's Umang event. Arbaaz was among the many celebrities, who marked their presence at the event on Saturday night. Also read: Arbaaz Khan attends niece Ayat's birthday party amid wedding rumours; Salim Khan and Salma spotted too Arbaaz Khan is rumoured to be getting married again.

Arbaaz Khan reacts to second wedding rumours

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Arbaaz is seen walking on the red carpet, looking handsome in a suited avatar. As he was about to pose for pictures, photographers began teasing and congratulating him on his upcoming rumoured wedding. Arbaaz is rumoured to be tying the knot again.

Reacting to the cheeky words from the media, Arbaaz couldn't stop smiling from ear and ear. He was blushing before thanking them but also went on to tell them to keep quiet. Putting a finger on his lips, he gestured for photographers to not say anything as paparazzi continued to ask him about the wedding date, time and venue.

Arbaaz Khan's second wedding

As per a report on India Today, Arbaaz Khan will be tying the knot on Sunday. He will be marrying makeup artist Shura Khan. Shura is the go-to makeup artist for celebs like Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani. Reportedly, the wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. It is believed that Arbaaz and Shura met on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They parted ways years ago as their divorce was finalised officially in May 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika have a son, Arhaan Khan who was studying filmmaking in the US. Arbaaz and Malaika are currently co-parenting him.

Arbaaz parts ways from Giorgia

The news of Arbaaz's second wedding surfaced, days after his break-up news. He broke up with Giorgia Andriani after being together for a long time. Talking about it, Giorgia told Hindustan Times, "It took us a long time to make this decision, but we eventually decided to part ways mutually. We had a distinct point of view about our future plans and lives in general.”

She also clarified that Malaika Arora was not a reason behind their breakup, and added, “There was no interference from her side, ever. She was not the reason behind us parting ways.”

