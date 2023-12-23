Arbaaz Khan attends niece Ayat's birthday party amid wedding rumours; Salim Khan and Salma spotted too

The Khan family got together to celebrate Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat's birthday in Mumbai. Ayat turned 4. At her birthday party, Arbaaz Khan made an appearance amid reports about his alleged upcoming wedding. He recently broke up with Giorgia Andriani. Also read: Giorgia Andriani on breakup with Arbaaz Khan Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan and Salma Khan at Ayat's birthday party in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Salim, Salma, Helen at Ayat's birthday

At the bash, Salim Khan was seen arriving as son Sohail Khan was seen helping him. Salma Khan and Helen made separate appearances. Salman Khan was seemingly absent from the party. Salman's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri was also snapped in a white dress. She recently made her debut with Farrey.

Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma happily posed for the paparazzi. While the Antim actor sported a retro look, Arpita wore an all-red outfit. The birthday girl, in a paparazzi video, was seen arriving at the venue in a peachy floral dress.

Other celebs and their kids

The party saw several other celebrities in attendance. While Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra arrived with their kids--Viaan and Shamisha. Dia Mirza also arrived with her son Avyaan Azaad. Sunny Leone took her kids to the party. She was seen posing with her twins, Asher and Noah and daughter Nisha.

Comedian Bharti Singh stole the show when she reached the venue with her son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, aka Golla. The little one enjoys quite a lot of popularity. Besides them, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were also invited. Their kids Riaan and Rahyl greeted the paparazzi with their hands folded. Others at the party were Mahi Vijj with her daughter, Kajal Agrawal and her husband Gautam with their son, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Esha Deol and Sania Mirza who came with her son.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma got married on 18 November 2014 in a lavish ceremony after dating her for quite some time. They had Ayat Sharma in 2019. Their first born was a son, they named Ahil. He is currently seven years old.

